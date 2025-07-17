Trusting God Through Loss Help Us Rebuild

Goal:
Dear friends,
We never expected to be here. My husband and I are retired and recently suffered a major financial loss that wiped out much of our savings. It was sudden, painful, and humbling.
For years, I’ve shared health and nutrition insights through my newsletter and podcast, trying to be a light and resource for others. It’s been a calling more than a career — a way to serve and uplift, especially in a world that’s so often overwhelming.
Now, we’re in a season where we need help.
We’re trusting God to carry us through this hardship, and part of that trust means being open and vulnerable with our community. We’ve set up this GiveSendGo with the prayer that, through the kindness of others, we might recover some of what was lost and keep moving forward in the work we feel called to do.
If you feel led to give, we are so grateful. If you can’t give, your prayers and encouragement still mean the world. Every gesture reminds us that God provides — often through the hands and hearts of others.
Thank you for standing with us in this difficult chapter. We believe He’s not done writing our story.
With faith and gratitude,
Angela
I pray that this donation helps you in some small way to rebuild and flourish. May God/dess answer all your needs. Sent with much love!
July 17th, 2025
Thank you to those of you who have reached out and found other ways to give. While there are still no donations reflected here on GiveSendGo, I’ve learned that some are having trouble with the platform or simply prefer not to use it. I completely understand.
For those who don’t know, GiveSendGo operates a little differently from other fundraising sites. Unlike mainstream platforms, GiveSendGo is openly faith-based and takes a strong stance on free speech and Christian values. You can read more about how they work here:
👉 https://www.givesendgo.com/about
If you’d like to contribute but prefer another method, I’ve also received support through Venmo. If that’s easier for you, you’re welcome to give directly:
🔹 Venmo: @Angela-Atkins-19
No matter how you choose to give — or even if all you can offer right now are prayers — I’m deeply grateful for your kindness and encouragement.
With heartfelt thanks,
Angela
June 15th, 2025
We’re so grateful to those who have prayed, shared the link, or simply taken the time to read our story — thank you.
Many of you may be wondering what caused the sudden financial loss. After much thought, we want to share that it was due to a targeted electronic theft. Our account was hacked, and the funds we had saved — including money for our retirement — were stolen.
We’ve reported the incident to the authorities who handle cybercrime, and we’ve taken serious steps to secure all financial systems to prevent anything like this from happening again. But the damage was already done — and it’s left us trying to rebuild from a place we never imagined we’d be.
This isn’t easy to talk about. But we know the world is full of people who care — and if you feel led to contribute, even in a small way, it will make a real difference.
Thank you again for standing with us.
With gratitude,
Angela
