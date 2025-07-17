Trusting God Through Loss Help Us Rebuild

Dear friends,

We never expected to be here. My husband and I are retired and recently suffered a major financial loss that wiped out much of our savings. It was sudden, painful, and humbling.

For years, I’ve shared health and nutrition insights through my newsletter and podcast, trying to be a light and resource for others. It’s been a calling more than a career — a way to serve and uplift, especially in a world that’s so often overwhelming.

Now, we’re in a season where we need help.

We’re trusting God to carry us through this hardship, and part of that trust means being open and vulnerable with our community. We’ve set up this GiveSendGo with the prayer that, through the kindness of others, we might recover some of what was lost and keep moving forward in the work we feel called to do.

If you feel led to give, we are so grateful. If you can’t give, your prayers and encouragement still mean the world. Every gesture reminds us that God provides — often through the hands and hearts of others.

Thank you for standing with us in this difficult chapter. We believe He’s not done writing our story.

With faith and gratitude,

Angela