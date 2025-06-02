Faith Family Freedom Truth

Goal:
USD $3,081
Raised:
USD $630
Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Kerod
July 13th, 2025
2-5 PM
Montgomery Veterans Park, 235 Harlingen Road, Belle Mead, NJ
Please join us at our annual picninc! Our focus this year seeks to advance President Trump's agenda to Make America Great Again!
And MAGA country happens only with a country founded on Faith (God), Family, Freedom (Country) and Truth to hold our politicians, news media and each other accountable.
Great work Jeff sorry i will miss the picnic!
