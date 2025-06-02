Milton Rebuild With 1 Mom 5 Kids A Lot of Faith

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $7,825
Campaign funds will be received by Gaile Wyche
Hi, I’m Toni and I’m starting this campaign for someone incredibly dear to me. She’s not just a friend, she’s family. Some of you know her by Gaile and many by Chasity…but everyone knows her as a good mother, daughter and selfless friend. A single mom of five beautiful, selfless, faith-filled kids. She would never ask for help like this herself, so I’m doing it for her.
They need help. After Hurricane Milton hit, their home was devastated. Since then, they’ve been doing everything they can to recover, emotionally, physically, and financially. They are $35,000 short of finishing critical repairs to make their home safe and livable again. If you’re able to give, or even just share, it would mean the world to them.
Here’s their story; one I’ve watched unfold up close with heartbreak, awe, and admiration.
When Hurricane Helene hit first, this amazing mom and her five kids jumped in to serve. They helped tear out walls, flooring, and debris in 12 homes with their church and on their own. Even later, when Hurricane Milton hit their own home, some of the kids on the same day they saw their belongings tossed in the trash or onto a tarp on the front lawn, went to go help their church and other families. That’s just who they are. Their family mission has always been simple and real: Love God, and love others.
But this time, they ended up needing love and support themselves.
What started as flood damage became a nightmare of unexpected issues:
• Hidden termite damage
• Structural beam failure
• A burst pipe under the house during construction
• Major electrical hazards
…all of it uncovered during the rebuilding process.
Flood insurance helped with the water damage. But homeowners insurance covered none of the rest, they were told the damages were below their deductible.
They’ve been living in the house since October with no kitchen, one bathroom with no walls, and no furniture. For months, all six of them slept in one room on two queen mattresses until the kids were finally able to move back into their bedrooms.
There’s nowhere to sit and eat together, no sink to wash dishes, no space to gather as a family. Most of their belongings are still in boxes. They’re making it work with takeout, air fryer meals, and pure grit. Thankfully, some kind friends have brought them meals, which has helped tremendously. But the cost of eating out, paying for repairs, renting a storage pod, and just surviving it’s too much for one person.
She’s done everything she can. Applied for every program. Stretched every dollar. But most programs have income cutoffs they don’t qualify for, even though she’s shouldering this massive burden alone.
And now… she’s laid down her pride and allowed me to ask for help on her behalf.
They’re $35,000 short of what’s needed to finish repairs and make their house whole again, if no new surprises come up.
Through everything, her faith has remained strong. She believes God will make a way and I believe this may be part of how He does.
If you feel led to give, whether $5 or $500, thank you. And if you can’t give right now, just sharing their story helps lift this burden more than you know.
With love and gratitude,
Toni
We are inspired by your strength and perseverance throughout this very difficult time in your lives. Our hopes and prayers are with you and your family. We hope this donation helps you on the road to recovery. Marilyn and Bill
Wishing you the best!
Thoughts came prayers are with you.
We're so happy to help someone who is always tirelessly helping others. This is the church...people loving and helping people. We're uplifting you and your amazing family in prayer. You are a warrior...you're funny, but also a warrior!
Lots of love, Sunny
My heart is with you and your family. I can only imagine how hard it’s been juggling everything as a single mom and facing home repairs from the storms. I’m praying that God opens doors, provides the resources you need, and surrounds you with support. You’re not alone. You’ve carried so much with grace, don’t lose hope.
Y'all got this!! Your faith and actions are such a powerful testimony!! We pray that you continue to find comfort and strength in God's grace! 1 Peter 5:7 KJV [7] casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. https://bible.com/bible/1/1pe.5.7.KJV
We pray that you get everything you need. Let us know how we can help. Thank you for all of the help you gave us and so many otbers!
May God’s blessings be upon you and your family as you rebuild your home.
Praying God's favor for you and your family ❤️ 🙏🏾
I hope this helps you and your family.
Best of luck!
We love you! Praying for God’s provision.
Your COAH Family loves you!
June 18th, 2025
Update – A Tough Week, But Moving Forward
Last Friday hit us hard, we had to tear out our only shower due to unexpected and severe water damage and mold. It was overwhelming and definitely not what we anticipated in the middle of already navigating a kitchen renovation.
With 5 kids, no kitchen, and now no shower (but thank God for a toilet!), we’re definitely being stretched. I keep telling myself we’ll laugh about this one day but today’s just not that day yet. 😉
The good news is that the plumbing was fixed yesterday, and concrete is being poured today, which feels like a big step forward. We are hoping everything can be put back together in the next week. For now, we are so very grateful for our local YMCA for allowing us to shower there daily. They have a beautiful facility and very kind staff.
We’re still facing some challenges in getting the kitchen finished, but we’re actively looking for a path forward and trusting that the right doors will open.
Through it all, I’m incredibly grateful for the kind, generous people who have supported us with prayers, donations, and encouragement. Your help means more than you’ll ever know. Please continue to pray with us for strength, provision, and full restoration of our home.
Thank you for walking with us.
With love and gratitude,
Gaile/Chasity
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.