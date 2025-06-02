Milton Rebuild With 1 Mom 5 Kids A Lot of Faith

Hi, I’m Toni and I’m starting this campaign for someone incredibly dear to me. She’s not just a friend, she’s family. Some of you know her by Gaile and many by Chasity…but everyone knows her as a good mother, daughter and selfless friend. A single mom of five beautiful, selfless, faith-filled kids. She would never ask for help like this herself, so I’m doing it for her.

They need help. After Hurricane Milton hit, their home was devastated. Since then, they’ve been doing everything they can to recover, emotionally, physically, and financially. They are $35,000 short of finishing critical repairs to make their home safe and livable again. If you’re able to give, or even just share, it would mean the world to them.

Here’s their story; one I’ve watched unfold up close with heartbreak, awe, and admiration.

When Hurricane Helene hit first, this amazing mom and her five kids jumped in to serve. They helped tear out walls, flooring, and debris in 12 homes with their church and on their own. Even later, when Hurricane Milton hit their own home, some of the kids on the same day they saw their belongings tossed in the trash or onto a tarp on the front lawn, went to go help their church and other families. That’s just who they are. Their family mission has always been simple and real: Love God, and love others.

But this time, they ended up needing love and support themselves.

What started as flood damage became a nightmare of unexpected issues:

• Hidden termite damage

• Structural beam failure

• A burst pipe under the house during construction

• Major electrical hazards

…all of it uncovered during the rebuilding process.

Flood insurance helped with the water damage. But homeowners insurance covered none of the rest, they were told the damages were below their deductible.

They’ve been living in the house since October with no kitchen, one bathroom with no walls, and no furniture. For months, all six of them slept in one room on two queen mattresses until the kids were finally able to move back into their bedrooms.

There’s nowhere to sit and eat together, no sink to wash dishes, no space to gather as a family. Most of their belongings are still in boxes. They’re making it work with takeout, air fryer meals, and pure grit. Thankfully, some kind friends have brought them meals, which has helped tremendously. But the cost of eating out, paying for repairs, renting a storage pod, and just surviving it’s too much for one person.

She’s done everything she can. Applied for every program. Stretched every dollar. But most programs have income cutoffs they don’t qualify for, even though she’s shouldering this massive burden alone.

And now… she’s laid down her pride and allowed me to ask for help on her behalf.

They’re $35,000 short of what’s needed to finish repairs and make their house whole again, if no new surprises come up.

Through everything, her faith has remained strong. She believes God will make a way and I believe this may be part of how He does.

If you feel led to give, whether $5 or $500, thank you. And if you can’t give right now, just sharing their story helps lift this burden more than you know.

With love and gratitude,

Toni