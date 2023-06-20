Fade Away Funeral Home TV Sitcom

Hi, I'm clean comedienne, DeAnn Alaine. One night I was in the mood to watch a comedy. So I decided to check out a new sitcom. Ten minutes into the show, I had to shut it off. This show was rated TV14. I said to myself, "This is trash". I got angry because I just wanted to laugh. It seems as if watching a tv sitcom these days means watching with one eye closed! I'm not interested in mature plot lines that encourage someone else's agenda! I can watch the news for that. So, I asked the Lord what to do. That's when Fade Away was created. Want to enjoy a sitcom with a JOY agenda? If so, Fade Away is being created for you! Fade Away is a 3rd rate funeral home located in Polk County, Florida. It is a workplace comedy with a cast of characters that will keep you laughing just because it's FUNNY! We have filmed the pilot episode and have scripts for 11 more! You can see the trailer and the cast of characters by clicking this link...https://www.deannalaine.com/fadeaway

The total amount needed to complete season 1 is $600,000. It seems like a lot especially with this current economy. However, the folks making indoctrinated tv and films are happy to spend multimillions of dollars to make sure their corrupt agenda gets out! Partner with me in giving any amount to put clean comedy back on tv.