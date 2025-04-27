Memory of Brian Fabregas Medical Fund

We are raising funds in memory of Brian Fabregas and for the Fabregas family. Brian is survived by his wife, Liz, and two sons, Brody and Jaxon. We hope to raise enough money to cover Brian's medical expenses and provide night help for Liz. Brian was a loving husband and father, and his passing has left a gaping hole in the lives of his family. Your contributions will go towards ensuring that the Fabregas family has the financial support they need during this difficult time. Any amount, big or small, will bring us closer to our goal and help ease the burden of medical expenses. Please consider donating to this campaign in memory of Brian Fabregas. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.