Honoring Tradition & Embracing the Future

HELP SAVE THE THREE RIVERS FESTIVAL: A NEW VISION FOR THE FUTURE

The Three Rivers Festival, a beloved Fort Wayne tradition for over 50 years, is at a turning point. Financial challenges have placed the festival at risk, but with the support of the community, there is a clear path forward.

Festival organizers have been working tirelessly on a new plan that will allow the festival to continue in a more sustainable format, preserving many fan-favorite events while ensuring long-term stability.

Achieving Financial Sustainability

To secure the festival’s future, the following actions have been taken:

• Elimination of Payroll Expenses: The festival will now be fully volunteer-run to reduce overhead costs.

• Elimination of Office Rental Expenses: Transitioning to a remote/virtual administrative model cuts significant operational costs.

• Decrease in Marketing Expenditures: Streamlined efforts focus on digital outreach and community partnerships.

• Entertainment Expenses Aligned to Break-Even: Talent bookings will match anticipated revenues, ensuring no cost overruns.

• Decrease in Professional Expenses (Electricians, Promoters, and others): Strategically planned setups and scheduling will reduce service costs.

These measures place the festival on a path toward financial stability, ensuring a well-rounded event while avoiding the crippling financial burdens of the past.

Volunteer-Run and Community-Funded

In keeping with the festival’s commitment to serving the Fort Wayne community, the Board of Directors is inviting residents to take an active role in shaping the Three Rivers Festival:

1. Volunteer-Run Event:

By eliminating paid staff positions, the festival becomes a grassroots effort fueled by passionate volunteers. These volunteer teams will plan, coordinate, and execute events that truly reflect the spirit of Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana.

2. Crowdfunding Campaign:

This campaign being launched to allow community members to directly invest in the future of the festival. Every donation, no matter the size, will contribute to sustaining the festival for generations to come.

However, community support is crucial to making this plan a reality.

The Three Rivers Festival is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of Fort Wayne’s spirit, culture, and community. We believe the Three Rivers Festival belongs to the people of Fort Wayne. We know this city values tradition, and with your support, we can create a festival that continues to bring joy for generations to come.

A Community Effort to Secure the Festival’s Future

The Three Rivers Festival must raise $300,000 by February 10, 2025, imminently to avoid bankruptcy. To move forward, an extra $150,000 is needed to begin planning for the 2025 festival and ensure its success.

The good news? If we come together as a community, we can make it happen. Every donation, sponsorship, and act of support brings us one step closer to securing the future of this cherished tradition.

How You Can Make a Difference:

✅ Make a Donation – Every contribution, big or small, moves us forward.

✅ Corporate Sponsorships – Businesses looking to support the festival can contact Keri Roby.

✅ Volunteer & Fundraise – Community members can organize fundraisers, host benefit events, or volunteer their time.

Fort Wayne is a city that comes together in times of need. This is our chance to rally, protect a beloved tradition, and shape the future of the Three Rivers Festival—together.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sara Roach, president@threeriversfestival.org,

Keri Roby, keri.roby@threeriversfestival.org.