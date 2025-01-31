Honoring Tradition & Embracing the Future

Goal:
USD $450,000
Raised:
USD $1,240
HELP SAVE THE THREE RIVERS FESTIVAL: A NEW VISION FOR THE FUTURE
The Three Rivers Festival, a beloved Fort Wayne tradition for over 50 years, is at a turning point. Financial challenges have placed the festival at risk, but with the support of the community, there is a clear path forward.
Festival organizers have been working tirelessly on a new plan that will allow the festival to continue in a more sustainable format, preserving many fan-favorite events while ensuring long-term stability.
Achieving Financial Sustainability
To secure the festival’s future, the following actions have been taken:
• Elimination of Payroll Expenses: The festival will now be fully volunteer-run to reduce overhead costs.
• Elimination of Office Rental Expenses: Transitioning to a remote/virtual administrative model cuts significant operational costs.
• Decrease in Marketing Expenditures: Streamlined efforts focus on digital outreach and community partnerships.
• Entertainment Expenses Aligned to Break-Even: Talent bookings will match anticipated revenues, ensuring no cost overruns.
• Decrease in Professional Expenses (Electricians, Promoters, and others): Strategically planned setups and scheduling will reduce service costs.
These measures place the festival on a path toward financial stability, ensuring a well-rounded event while avoiding the crippling financial burdens of the past.
Volunteer-Run and Community-Funded
In keeping with the festival’s commitment to serving the Fort Wayne community, the Board of Directors is inviting residents to take an active role in shaping the Three Rivers Festival:
1. Volunteer-Run Event:
By eliminating paid staff positions, the festival becomes a grassroots effort fueled by passionate volunteers. These volunteer teams will plan, coordinate, and execute events that truly reflect the spirit of Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana.
2. Crowdfunding Campaign:
This campaign being launched to allow community members to directly invest in the future of the festival. Every donation, no matter the size, will contribute to sustaining the festival for generations to come.
However, community support is crucial to making this plan a reality.
The Three Rivers Festival is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of Fort Wayne’s spirit, culture, and community. We believe the Three Rivers Festival belongs to the people of Fort Wayne. We know this city values tradition, and with your support, we can create a festival that continues to bring joy for generations to come.
A Community Effort to Secure the Festival’s Future
The Three Rivers Festival must raise $300,000 by February 10, 2025, imminently to avoid bankruptcy. To move forward, an extra $150,000 is needed to begin planning for the 2025 festival and ensure its success.
The good news? If we come together as a community, we can make it happen. Every donation, sponsorship, and act of support brings us one step closer to securing the future of this cherished tradition.
How You Can Make a Difference:
✅ Make a Donation – Every contribution, big or small, moves us forward.
✅ Corporate Sponsorships – Businesses looking to support the festival can contact Keri Roby.
✅ Volunteer & Fundraise – Community members can organize fundraisers, host benefit events, or volunteer their time.
Fort Wayne is a city that comes together in times of need. This is our chance to rally, protect a beloved tradition, and shape the future of the Three Rivers Festival—together.
Thank you for your consideration.
Sara Roach, president@threeriversfestival.org,
Keri Roby, keri.roby@threeriversfestival.org.
Time to reimagine the festival but first we need to save it.
We support the resetting and reimagination of the annual Three Rivers Festival. We do not support returning TRF to any of its post-pandemic formats.
I looked forward yo these since I was a child. Let's keep this Fort Wayne tradition for generations to to enjoy.
We want the three rivers festival
I've enjoyed the parade every year for the past 10 years. It's one of my favorite Fort Wayne events. I'm contributing $10 for each year because that seems reasonable to me.
Just wanted to help. ♥️
Love the three Rivers Festival. Go every year and would really miss it if you didn't have it.Good Luck and hope you reach your goal!
We have to save The Three Rivers Festival for our kids and our grandkids! Let's come together as a community and support the volunteers that work tirelessly to make the Festival happen!
TRF is a Fort Wayne tradition. I hope you reach your goal.
Our entire community has benefited from the energy, excitement, and versatility of the Three Rivers Festival. It has been the heart of our summer, so let’s continue working together to save it.
Good luck, TRF!
