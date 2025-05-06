Campaign Image

Stop Dave Portnoy and the Cancel Culture Mob!

Help support the young Americans whose lives are being ruined by the cancel culture mob led by Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports  

No one deserves their life to be ruined over a joke, no matter who thinks it’s offensive. America was built on FREE SPEECH.   

While the details of the situation are still totally clear, a group of young people in a Dave Portnoy’s Barstool nightclub in Philly were seen on video while a bottle girl held a sign that read “F*** The Jews”. Since the incident, the names and faces of those allegedly involved have been smeared all across social media by a mob of very powerful individuals lead by Portnoy. (Even members of the US government like Elise Stefanik joined in on the attack.)

These young people have now been doxed, lost their jobs, been expelled from school, faced threats of violence and more, all over a joke. Their lives will never be the same again as this very powerful mob aims to ruin them.

- One girl lost both of her jobs

- Another male victim has been expelled from his university 

Donate to make a statement against the cancel culture mob. This group acts as if they are the only group that can’t be spoken on without having your life ruined. No matter how good or bad a joke is, you shouldn’t have your life ruined over it. This MUST STOP today if we’re ever to fully be sovereign citizens in our own country.

100% of the money will be distributed evenly amongst the victims. So far, there are two victims. One lost both of her jobs and the other was expelled from his university. Names of the victims have been intentionally withheld until all of the details become clear and to prevent further attacks on them. 

If another fundraiser arises 100% of the funds here will be transferred. 

