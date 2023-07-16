Loza Strong 2

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $13,324
Campaign funds will be received by shawn loza
Update:
My Blood Cancer has gotten a lot worse but so far my cell count has been dropping down slightly so that's good, and as a community, we are all fighting this together and I can't thank you all enough! I need more help than you all may ever know, and I have been praying every night on this cancer since I got diagnosed Jan of 2023. any donations would mean a lot thank you all for your kind prayers and love. and as always... I'm going to keep doing the music!!!
Prayers for you. ❤️🙏❤️
Im not ready to lose this talented artist. Give what you can!
Praying for you both
Sorry to hear you are feeling bad, Lozano. Praying for you.
Praying for you
I'll be praying for you Loza.
God bless you! Keep fighting and praying hard! You got this. Jesus protect and heal Shawn Loza’s body from all sickness.
Rest well get well stay strong
Prayers for a full recovery.
Sending love and prayers from Kentucky.
