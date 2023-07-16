Campaign Image

LOZA STRONG 2

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $13,324

Campaign created by Loza Alexander

Campaign funds will be received by shawn loza

Update:

My Blood Cancer has gotten a lot worse but so far my cell count has been dropping down slightly so that's good, and as a community, we are all fighting this together and I can't thank you all enough! I need more help than you all may ever know, and I have been praying every night on this cancer since I got diagnosed Jan of 2023. any donations would mean a lot thank you all for your kind prayers and love. and as always... I'm going to keep doing the music!!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Prayers for you. ❤️🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you. ❤️🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for you. ❤️🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for you. ❤️🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers for you. ❤️🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for you. ❤️🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Prayers for you. ❤️🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Prayers for you. ❤️🙏❤️

Chris
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Im not ready to lose this talented artist. Give what you can!

Jackie
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you both

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Sorry to hear you are feeling bad, Lozano. Praying for you.

Loza Strong 2
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
7 months ago

Jimmie McCullough
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

I'll be praying for you Loza.

Judson Yaker
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Natalie B
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

God bless you! Keep fighting and praying hard! You got this. Jesus protect and heal Shawn Loza’s body from all sickness.

Bab
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Rest well get well stay strong

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Prayers for a full recovery.

Valerie Lee
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Sending love and prayers from Kentucky.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

