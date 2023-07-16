Loza Strong 2

Update:

My Blood Cancer has gotten a lot worse but so far my cell count has been dropping down slightly so that's good, and as a community, we are all fighting this together and I can't thank you all enough! I need more help than you all may ever know, and I have been praying every night on this cancer since I got diagnosed Jan of 2023. any donations would mean a lot thank you all for your kind prayers and love. and as always... I'm going to keep doing the music!!!