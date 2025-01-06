The J6 FREEDOM'S AMBASSADOR Project

     On Jan. 20th, 2025, President Donald Trump pardoned 1500 January 6th prisoners and freed over 420 incarcerated patriots. The FREEDOM'S AMBASSADOR project goal is to safely repatriate these brave men and women who have been unjustly persecuted, incarcerated and publicly slandered for political beliefs. Round 1 of the campaign was a great success and allowed the project to provide Freedom's Ambassadors to greet over 230 prisoners in 80 BOP facilities across 35 states and carry them to safety. Now the work of rebuilding these Patriot's destroyed lives and families begins in earnest, as they return to rejoin their communities. 
       Your continuing Donation to this fund will assist those brave Men and Women of January 6th in rebuilding their lives and regaining their place as family members, providors and Free Citizens with their rights restored. FREEDOM'S AMBASSADOR project will provide them with financial aid, spiritual support and professional counseling for those strugging to cope with the return to Freedom. 

You've brought them HOME! 

Now lets us bind up their wounds and heal their families! 
 Be a HERO to A PATRIOT!  
“Cast your bread upon the waters, for after many days you will find it again”   
  -Ecclesiastes 11:1


"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ"

-Galatians 6:2

"Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked" 

Psalms 82:3-4

Recent Donations
Show:
Stanford
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

General Flynn frames it perfectly… “we must stand up for those who stand up for America “ ! Free every J6er. This Stasi operation was orchestrated to obfuscate the stolen election. I hope @kashpatel Gets the ring leaders and they pay a heavy price for their sedition and crimes! Special Prayers for Jeremy Brown a decorated Green Beret who has bled for our freedom! Please PresTrump

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Help the hurting, restore the hopeful, rescue the darkened soul

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for all of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Prayers that the rest of your lives will be filled with love, peace, and happiness.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

God bless all of you that have been wronged!

heidi granchelli
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Ty, God bless you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
12 days ago

May God continue to Bless you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

God Bless you all.

Randy Ferry
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Hope this will help y'all in some way for the way y'all were treated was no way humain and these Nazis will be punished for these atrousities.

Mayra
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

God blessed you & help you praying for you all

Rich in CT
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless all of you and God bless America

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

I am a fan of Cowboy Logic, and my heart breaks over the J6 stories. Sending a small blessing today, and prayers for all involved.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

God Bless your organization for helping the J6ers🙏

Robert E Collins
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

thank you for helping

Anna Buczek
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Prayers for the J6 project. Saw this on Cowboy Logic. Thanks for helping one another.

