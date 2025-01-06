The J6 FREEDOM'S AMBASSADOR Project

Goal:
USD $300,000
Raised:
USD $128,659
Campaign funds will be received by AMERICAN GULAG CHRONICLES
-Galatians 6:2
"Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked"
Psalms 82:3-4
General Flynn frames it perfectly… “we must stand up for those who stand up for America “ ! Free every J6er. This Stasi operation was orchestrated to obfuscate the stolen election. I hope @kashpatel Gets the ring leaders and they pay a heavy price for their sedition and crimes! Special Prayers for Jeremy Brown a decorated Green Beret who has bled for our freedom! Please PresTrump
Help the hurting, restore the hopeful, rescue the darkened soul
Praying for all of you!
Prayers that the rest of your lives will be filled with love, peace, and happiness.
God bless all of you that have been wronged!
Ty, God bless you all!
May God continue to Bless you all!
God Bless you all.
Hope this will help y'all in some way for the way y'all were treated was no way humain and these Nazis will be punished for these atrousities.
God blessed you & help you praying for you all
God bless all of you and God bless America
I am a fan of Cowboy Logic, and my heart breaks over the J6 stories. Sending a small blessing today, and prayers for all involved.
God Bless your organization for helping the J6ers🙏
thank you for helping
Prayers for the J6 project. Saw this on Cowboy Logic. Thanks for helping one another.
