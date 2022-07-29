Freedom of Information Requests & Litigation

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $13,385
Campaign funds will be received by Undead FOIA
I believe it is the duty of a government to answer to its people.
For the past 6 years we have been lied to, misled, misinformed, and the documents we need to show the truth have been hidden from us.
We have a media that is so partisan, there is no honest investigative journalism anymore. Stories are written with a political agenda, and if they ask for comment at all, it’s a sentence or two of the “other side” offering comment on a story that is already written.
There was a time when journalists had a code. The story was more important than the narrative. I resent our government, and I resent our media for their failures.
I began looking into Russiagate a few years ago. The IG Horowitz report, materials from US Attorney Jeff Jensen in the Flynn case, other declassified documents, the ICA report, the Nunes memo, the indictments we have seen -
They raise questions that demand answers.
Seven months ago, I began submitting FOIA’s, everywhere. I had never heard of FOIA a year ago. Now, I have thousands of pages of documents and hundreds of FOIA’s pending on 3 continents. My research has helped inform several important news stories.
Recently, I made a decision to take a more active role in fighting for documents. I am not going to shy away from a fight when government agencies and actors withhold documents without cause.
A few weeks ago, I filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense to compel compliance with FOIA on a request related to a DARPA contract abused for political purposes during the 2016 election.
After that, I found myself reviewing some materials, and I realized Georgia’s open records law states:
"Public record" means all documents, papers, letters, maps, books, tapes, photographs,
computer based or generated information, data, data fields, or similar material prepared
and maintained or received by an agency or by a private person or entity in the
performance of a service or function for or on behalf of an agency or when such
documents have been transferred to a private person or entity by an agency for storage
or future governmental use.
After seeing this, I submitted an Open Records request directly to a certain legal representative. They ignored it.
I have now hired the best lawyer in the State of Georgia, who was part of the team who argued the landmark Smith v. Northside Hospital case before the Georgia Supreme Court. When I receive confirmation something has been filed, I will provide more detail on what is going on.
I will not stop fighting for the truth and for transparency.
I have paid a sizable initial retainer, and I expect a knock down drag out fight.
I am also strongly considering other big cases that have a basis in law, including litigation for the “binder of documents.” If you are interested in supporting my work as a citizen-journalist, I have set up a bank account exclusively for FOIA/Open Records requests and litigation. I will post monthly account statements on my substack for transparency.
I will never take a dime from this account for personal use. The funds will be used to offset expected costs and fight for documents first. Any documents obtained will be dumped out for the public in their totality. Depending on how successful the campaign is, I may try to recover the initial retainer fee (I am NOT a millionaire). I will offer more information and support for that expense if we get to that level. If there is truly some amount left over and there are no more documents to pursue, the leftover funds will be donated to a charity.
This is what it has come to. Ordinary citizens supplanting news entities to fight for answers ourselves.
Never give up sticking it to the corrupt government officials!!
Thank’s for your persistence. 👊🏼 @katiescarlett
Thanks again for your persistence and perseverance getting to the bottom of this. Will
I’d like one order of unredacted FOIA responses please
Keep up the good fight!
Keep on fighting. Your work has a broad reach. Your tenacity is admired.
Hope this helps!
Grateful for you.
I’m a normie who wants to see this story told. Thanks for your work!
Go get em!
Thank you for all that you are doing. This is so important.
Thank you for what you are doing and good luck!
Congratulations! great work w/Taibbi. It's kind of like when I read comic books as a kid & a special issue would feature two super heroes from different worlds! Superman & Spiderman! Seriously, I hope this is the nudge that pushes more people/info forward to fill in the rest. Keep digging!
Keep up the good work
Just in case I haven%u2019t donated%u2026I am now. $17.00/month for 6mos. Semper Fidelis o7 %uD83C%uDDFA%uD83C%uDDF8
Keep digging! Happy New Year- it's off to a wild start.
appreciate the great work. Feel free to contact me at email above to visit about how I might be able to help.
May 31st, 2025
After nearly 3 years and a trip to the state Supreme Court, we have finally returned to the trial court to commence discovery.
August 18th, 2024
This week we won our case in the Georgia Supreme Court after a two year long fight.
We are remanded back to the trial court to commence discovery.
January 16th, 2023
Words do not adequately convey my gratitude for the continued support. Our work and lawsuits continue, and we are fighting for documents.
October 14th, 2022
Can't say thank you enough to everyone who has donated so generously.
It's having a big impact in our ability to expand our efforts, and that is going to lead to answers we all seek.
August 5th, 2022
Today, we announce that we have filed a lawsuit against Manos Antonakakis to compel the production of documents related to Alfa Bank server allegations and the hack of the DNC.
Thank you all for the generous contributions. We will continue to pursue documents to find the truth.
