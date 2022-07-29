Freedom of Information Requests & Litigation

I believe it is the duty of a government to answer to its people.

For the past 6 years we have been lied to, misled, misinformed, and the documents we need to show the truth have been hidden from us.





We have a media that is so partisan, there is no honest investigative journalism anymore. Stories are written with a political agenda, and if they ask for comment at all, it’s a sentence or two of the “other side” offering comment on a story that is already written.







There was a time when journalists had a code. The story was more important than the narrative. I resent our government, and I resent our media for their failures.





I began looking into Russiagate a few years ago. The IG Horowitz report, materials from US Attorney Jeff Jensen in the Flynn case, other declassified documents, the ICA report, the Nunes memo, the indictments we have seen -





They raise questions that demand answers.





Seven months ago, I began submitting FOIA’s, everywhere. I had never heard of FOIA a year ago. Now, I have thousands of pages of documents and hundreds of FOIA’s pending on 3 continents. My research has helped inform several important news stories.





Recently, I made a decision to take a more active role in fighting for documents. I am not going to shy away from a fight when government agencies and actors withhold documents without cause.





A few weeks ago, I filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense to compel compliance with FOIA on a request related to a DARPA contract abused for political purposes during the 2016 election.





After that, I found myself reviewing some materials, and I realized Georgia’s open records law states:





"Public record" means all documents, papers, letters, maps, books, tapes, photographs,

computer based or generated information, data, data fields, or similar material prepared

and maintained or received by an agency or by a private person or entity in the

performance of a service or function for or on behalf of an agency or when such

documents have been transferred to a private person or entity by an agency for storage

or future governmental use.





After seeing this, I submitted an Open Records request directly to a certain legal representative. They ignored it.





I have now hired the best lawyer in the State of Georgia, who was part of the team who argued the landmark Smith v. Northside Hospital case before the Georgia Supreme Court. When I receive confirmation something has been filed, I will provide more detail on what is going on.





I will not stop fighting for the truth and for transparency.





I have paid a sizable initial retainer, and I expect a knock down drag out fight.





I am also strongly considering other big cases that have a basis in law, including litigation for the “binder of documents.” If you are interested in supporting my work as a citizen-journalist, I have set up a bank account exclusively for FOIA/Open Records requests and litigation. I will post monthly account statements on my substack for transparency.





I will never take a dime from this account for personal use. The funds will be used to offset expected costs and fight for documents first. Any documents obtained will be dumped out for the public in their totality. Depending on how successful the campaign is, I may try to recover the initial retainer fee (I am NOT a millionaire). I will offer more information and support for that expense if we get to that level. If there is truly some amount left over and there are no more documents to pursue, the leftover funds will be donated to a charity.





This is what it has come to. Ordinary citizens supplanting news entities to fight for answers ourselves.











