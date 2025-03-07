Faith Life Church Whistleblower Defense Fund

Help Protect Whistleblowers Standing for Truth Against Faith Life Church (New Albany, OH)

We urgently need your support to defend a group of courageous whistleblowers who are exposing allegations of troubling crimes against children, spiritual and emotional abuse, and corruption at the hands of leaders within Faith Life Church—a scandal that has rocked our community.

These individuals stepped forward, risking everything, to reveal practices that clash with the church’s public promises of transparency and accountability. Now, they face costly civil protection orders and legal threats of defamation lawsuits.

This fight has already taken a heavy toll.

The whistleblowers have poured thousands of dollars of their own money into legal defense, draining personal savings to protect the truth. This isn’t just about silencing us; it’s a calculated effort to punish whistleblowers through the crushing cost of the legal process itself.

We’re up against a well-funded machine who appears to buy into the lawfare tactic of using the cost and stress of the legal process as punishment for standing up for what's right.

But we’re not backing down.

Every dollar you give will go directly to our legal defense fund, covering attorney fees and court costs as we fend off this retaliation, and to go on offense. Your support—whether $5 or $50—helps us keep fighting for justice, truth, and the right to speak out when faith is betrayed. We’re a small group facing steep odds, but with you, we can endure.

Stand with us. Pray for us. Share our cause. Together, we can shield these whistleblowers from being crushed and demand the accountability Faith Life Church claims to uphold. Thank you for joining this battle.