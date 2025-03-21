Help a Veteran Fight Back against the ADL

John Sabal v. Anti-Defamation League

This is a MONUMENTAL CASE that is now nearing TRIAL in the Northern District of Texas.

This lawsuit affects ALL OF US. This is your chance to help a disabled Navy Veteran, John Sabal (The Patriot Voice), FIGHT BACK in a LANDMARK defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The hard part has been done. The trial is set for July 16th, 2025 and it is not going to be an easy battle, but it is a battle WE MUST HELP FIGHT.

It's not everyday that people get this far in the legal process against the ADL, but it's time to hold them accountable.

Let's get behind him and see this righteous fight through until the end!

Background : The Patriot Voice (TPV), has become a target of the ADL and the radical left ever since the first event organized by TPV happened over Memorial Day weekend 2021. Since that time, TPV has been a consistent target of defamation and cancel culture, and has been cancelled by venues, ticketing platforms, and payment processors. TPV and its founder, John Sabal, have also been smeared and targeted by mainstream media and other high profile organizations, such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a non-governmental organization (NGO). That is because TPV and its events MAKE A DIFFERENCE. The ADL maliciously and without warrant listed him in its Glossary of Extremism and Hate alongside known and convicted murderers and terrorists. The ADL later named John and TPV in its Texas-specific report, “Hate in the Lone Star State: Extremism & Antisemitism in Texas.” Again, this was unwarranted. The ADL has publicly stated that it “trains every new FBI agent” in being “protectors of the American Constitution.” It is to this end that John has been extremely courageous and resolute in doing what few would ever dare to do, but something that could impact every freedom-loving American. He is taking on the ADL in an epic legal battle and suing the Anti-Defamation League for defamation and we MUST get behind him!



