FDA Lawsuit

Shockingly, the FDA issued a regulation that permits public and private entities to expose you and your loved ones to unapproved drugs, biologics, and devices under a clinical investigation without asking for your permission or informing you of your involvement before, during, or after the experiment concludes. Moreover, 21 C.F.R. § 50.22 permits sponsors of investigations to obtain your biospecimens and biometrics without your consent, establish private medical files, and share those files with unknown persons, for unknown reasons, and for an unknown length of time.

Your children at school are at risk of being exposed to a secret clinical investigation, public employees, or when you visit your doctor's office.

I filed a lawsuit in federal court to have the regulation vacated on behalf of the American people. I would be unable to complete this task without your financial support, and I am grateful that you are considering providing it.

You can read the legal complaint here: https://covidpenalty.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Doc-1-FDA-Complaint.pdf