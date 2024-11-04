HT & FRIENDS OZARKS FASHY FARM

Goal:
When you are Pro-European in a country full of Anti-Europeans it becomes difficult for us to find places to come together and hold events for our folk. This Campaign is to help house IRL activists and be able to host events for Pro-European events so that the corporate communist can't shut us down when we want to host events. These events would be anything from Pro-European circuit speakers educating others on our struggle and solutions, to Pro-European Weddings, to Pro-European birthdays, or Pro-European Holliday gatherings.
HT
from tunnelraider on GTV. Huge respect to you for what you are doing for the cause brother.SS
Diversity is white genocide it’s time to sober up and wake up. LFG
Thank you for everything you do. WFP! o/
WP brother o/
💖WFP
LETS PICK UP THE PACE ! DROP YOUR AND GRAB YOUR SOCKS... PRAISE LORD JEWSUS ,
Welcome to Missouri. Hope you enjoy living here. Pretty based state except K.C. St. Louis and Columbia. If you see me in the chat, can you hit me with some bolts? I enjoy the stream and the website.
these Jews!
