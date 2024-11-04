HT & FRIENDS OZARKS FASHY FARM

When you are Pro-European in a country full of Anti-Europeans it becomes difficult for us to find places to come together and hold events for our folk. This Campaign is to help house IRL activists and be able to host events for Pro-European events so that the corporate communist can't shut us down when we want to host events. These events would be anything from Pro-European circuit speakers educating others on our struggle and solutions, to Pro-European Weddings, to Pro-European birthdays, or Pro-European Holliday gatherings.

Thank you for your contributions

HT