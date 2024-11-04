Campaign Image

HT & FRIENDS OZARKS FASHY FARM

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $854

Campaign created by Jon minadeo

Campaign funds will be received by Jon minadeo

HT & FRIENDS OZARKS FASHY FARM

When you are Pro-European in a country full of Anti-Europeans it becomes difficult for us to find places to come together and hold events for our folk. This Campaign is to help house IRL activists and be able to host events for Pro-European events so that the corporate communist can't shut us down when we want to host events. These events would be anything from Pro-European circuit speakers educating others on our struggle and solutions, to Pro-European Weddings, to Pro-European birthdays, or Pro-European Holliday gatherings. 

Thank you for your contributions 

HT

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

from tunnelraider on GTV. Huge respect to you for what you are doing for the cause brother.SS

Euroaf
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Diversity is white genocide it’s time to sober up and wake up. LFG

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

JimBobtheOG
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

The show keeps getting better & better. Thank you for your service.

Racist Ricky
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for everything you do. WFP! o/

GLR1488
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

WP brother o/

Vixen
$ 7.00 USD
3 months ago

JimBobtheOG
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Tell us more tales of the Ozarks.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Jon r
$ 14.00 USD
3 months ago

showing us what nobody else will. you're truly the goat.

Zee
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

💖WFP

Gorgeous Goy
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending love and support!

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 USD
4 months ago

Octavius
$ 88.00 USD
4 months ago

LETS PICK UP THE PACE ! DROP YOUR AND GRAB YOUR SOCKS... PRAISE LORD JEWSUS ,

HitMan45
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Welcome to Missouri. Hope you enjoy living here. Pretty based state except K.C. St. Louis and Columbia. If you see me in the chat, can you hit me with some bolts? I enjoy the stream and the website.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

May this dream come true.

Planowood
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

these Jews!

Smooth Criminal
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Hope this works HT

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Merry Christmas, HT.

JimBobtheOG
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY YULETIDE HT!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo