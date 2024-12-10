Abolish Human Abortion

We Will Be In DC With Abolitionists Rising Mar. 19-23, 2025. Pray for us!

Our Youtube(s):https://youtube.com/@thepreacherbryan?si=a99A9SjDykA5PiCq, https://youtube.com/@abolitionistradio?si=woRYiJdob2LDEbHm

Our website (under construction, some features function but expect changes):

https://facabolition.org/









Preaching the gospel of Jesus in the open air, primarily focused in the West Central Minnesota area. The focus is to take the gospel into the public square, before the court houses and into the church to change hearts about the abolition of abortion. We believe that the preaching of the gospel and respectful and spirited discourse on the subject is needed. We believe that the gospel alone can change the hearts of man and is the power of God for salvation (Rom 1:16). We accomplish this mission by preaching against the evils of abortion and why it is wrong according to God and His law and according to the 14th amendment to the Constitution of the United States. As such, it is the conviction of this ministry that the first place we must go is in to the church of Christ, and begin there with changing the heart of the bride. We believe that culture is downstream from the church and that is reflected in today's society. We believe that God always keeps a remnant for Himself and does mighty things through that remnant. We believe that the church has been silent and held a defeatist mentality for the last century and as such needs to repent along with the nation for our national sin of abortion. We believe that when the hearts of God's people are changed and focused on doing God's will not just in church or in our personal lives, but in our communities, that things like abortion can be abolished and justice for the unborn can be established. If you would like to learn more about what the abolitionist movement stands for i encourage you to read the Norman Statement. You can find this on Abolitionistsrising.com, if you would like to support this ministry please donate and leave your email so we can contact you. If you would like to be involved in the effort to abolish abortion and establish justice for our pre born neighbors please, become a partner today, and read 3 John. You truly become part of the ministry for the gospel, and none of this would be possible without you who support us in this effort. Thank you, sincerely. This second focus of this ministry is to train and equip the saints for the work of evangelism, which this ministry believes is a command given by Christ in the Great Commission to all Believers. We believe that the office of Evangelist is still open and active today, and it is the job of the Evangelist to train and equip the body. As such, this ministry seeks to educate, train and teach the bride of Christ how to witness to their unsaved neighbors.

Every dollar donated goes directly to support the ministry and there is no salary drawn by the preacher(s).