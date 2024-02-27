Fighting 4 Freedom

Free those who are wrongly imprisoned. Isaiah 58:6



Do you have a loved one or someone dear to you in a California prison?

Well, that person is most probably in prison illegally, as I will demonstrate in the information below. He who has ears to hear, let him hear!

The people we elected to safeguard our loved ones’ rights have not done so.

I am a legal researcher with more than 40 years experience. I am doing my best to spread the word and, by using the established law, have identified a clear path to justice and freedom. I need your help.

I’m asking you to help me:

• By reaching out to your various elected officials, i.e., County Sheriff, County Supervisor, Assembly People, Senators and the Governor, using the information below to demand production of written authority to imprison your loved one or that they be released.

• If you can, by giving funds to help me cover the expenses of this most worthy cause of “proclaiming liberty to the captives and the opening of the prison to those who are bound” … free of charge!!

I am sharing with you verified research regarding a basic legal discrepancy that has profound implications for California’s criminal justice system… and the release of our loved ones.

My research has discovered that critical documents initiating the felony criminal prosecution by the state, and the written judgment of conviction, are either fictitious writings without legal authority or are missing from the chain of record… rendering the “conviction” ─regardless of the charges or sentence imposed─ obtained by the County District Attorney invalid, null and void …and any subsequent imprisonment unlawful.

The California Attorney Generals and their subordinates’ ─the county District Attorneys─ have been violating both constitutional and statutory law in (most likely) all of their prosecutions of felonies. They do this by substituting a fictitious writing (felony complaint) as the first pleading in a felony case in lieu of a constitutionally and legislatively mandated Grand Jury Indictment or Information (a court has no jurisdiction to proceed with the trial without a valid indictment or information). This is fraud. Various government officials have been notified, as early as 2019, and have failed to correct the misconduct. Evidence: see hyperlinks in press release Thousands Unlawfully Confined!

Consequently, acting without jurisdiction, Superior Court judges become complicit in the fraud by failing to file a judgment of conviction (JOC) on the court’s record (in most cases). This failure now involves the Court Clerk in the fraud…. through the creation and filing of a fictitious “Abstract of Judgment” (AOJ).

As a result, the fraud is now extended into the state prison system where county and state officials substitute the AOJ for the JOC, imprisoning persons without a court order .

AND? The lack of a certified copy of the JOC entitles the prisoner to discharge from prison.

There simply are no recorded cases in law sanctioning restraints on the liberty of any sane, adult, citizen in the absence of a judgment of guilt being entered on the record following criminal trial.

The failure of the Superior Court to enjoy jurisdiction via felony complaint and the CDCR Secretary to have a JOC for any prisoner can best be illustrated by the unique, current and high-profile case of Scott Peterson.

I present a radically different paradigm shift view of the Scott Peterson case. My research is not about his guilt or innocence. It is about his illegal arrest, prosecution, trial, conviction and imprisonment, and that, as a matter of law, he is entitled to his release.

Rather than considering the merits (evidence or lack thereof) of the case, I went to specific statutes and code sections which clearly indicate that the judicial actions required to properly charge and prosecute an individual for any alleged criminal violation were not followed in the Scott Peterson case. And in so discovering, I realized that the same has been true in the majority of criminal prosecutions brought by the state since the 1950’s.

Scott Peterson was arrested and prosecuted pursuant to a felony complaint . Initially, a judgment WAS signed by the judge and clerk and filed in the court records. However, when the Commitment Judgment of Death was overturned and Scott was resentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole, I did not find a JOC in the Superior Court records.

Therefore, I reasonably conclude that NO JOC will appear in CDCR’s files… just like everyone else’s JOC does not appear.

Documents that I've extracted from the court files of Scott Peterson’s case ─evidence of his illegal arrest, prosecution, trial, conviction and imprisonment; and that, as a matter of law he is entitled to immediate and unconditional release ─are the same as most persons’ who have been, or are now, incarcerated in California and may be seen as attachments to my legal treatise/article Governmental Authoritative Abuse Exposed , a legal analysis of the Scott Peterson case.

The procedural jurisdictional defects fatal to the state’s prosecution of the Peterson case are exemplary of 98% of all “felons” who have been, and are now, imprisoned in California; and 100% of those whose cases were initiated by the state via a felony criminal complaint.

My focus is not about Scott Peterson’s or any “felon’s” innocence or guilt. My focus is the proper Constitutional application of due process guarantees of lawful arrest, trial and imprisonment.

The Administrator of the Sovereign Hope website has graciously created a page to host my article, points & authorities and certified copies of Scott’s actual court documents; and they may be seen at: FIGHTING 4 FREEDOM « SOVEREIGN HOPE.

Please read the information found therein and compare the Peterson documents with those of your incarcerated loved ones' (found in the county of trial Superior Court's records, which are open to the public). Then tell everyone you know who might be willing to help spread the word to the families and loved ones of those who are still illegally incarcerated. Someone great once said, "My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge."

Thank you for your prayers and support.

Lonnie G. Schmidt, Advocate, Legal Researcher, Captain USAR

The handsome duo in the picture is my son Daniel and me… 50 years ago! Dan, my best friend and partner, went Home to be with the Lord in 2018... while I was in prison, illegally. The last week of his life, while on the phone discussing the truths I’d learned, Dan said "Dad, you're right, but they don't care, they just don't care." I reminded him that as One of the People, “they” work for us and it is our responsibility to make our employees comply with the law. If we don't who will?