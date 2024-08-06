Expand His Grace Children's Home Orphanage

We created this campaign to expand His Grace Children's Home to a 10-acre food forest with 60 beehives. In February Lindianne and Arthur began to tour the churches of Baker County on behalf of His Grace Children's Home. $750 was donated for Tools With A Mission to ship agricultural tools. Our March milestone is $5000 to get on the land. Total goal of $50,000 will purchase the land and build dwellings, our own school (pictured above) , and a community health clinic. We raise the children on a Godly foundation, Christian and Muslim. We invite you to correspond with us.



Waiswa John Billy, Youth in Act - Uganda and Lindianne Sappington, Snake River Music Gardens