Expand His Grace Children's Home Orphanage

We created this campaign to expand His Grace Children's Home to a 10-acre food forest with 60 beehives. In February Lindianne and Arthur began to tour the churches of Baker County on behalf of His Grace Children's Home. $750 was donated for Tools With A Mission to ship agricultural tools. Our March milestone is $5000 to get on the land. Total goal of $50,000 will purchase the land and build dwellings, our own school (pictured above) , and a community health clinic. We raise the children on a Godly foundation, Christian and Muslim. We invite you to correspond with us.
Wishing a happy and healthy Christmas to everyone at His Grace Children’s Home.
All the work you're doing to help the children is really wonderful.
Thank you for all your work, and use as you deem advisable.
