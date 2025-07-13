Campaign Image

Support for Ethan Shoffner

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $5,369

Campaign created by Sherri Callery

Campaign funds will be received by Melanie Shoffner

Ethan Shoffner, an 18-year-old fraternal twin, is deeply loved by his family, church, friends, and the greater Raleigh community. I’ve had the privilege of knowing his father for 34 years and his mother for 24—and I cannot speak highly enough of their unwavering faith, devotion, and enduring commitment to each other through 27 years of marriage. Their sacrificial love for their sons has always been evident.

On the morning of July 12, 2025, Ethan was involved in a serious auto accident. Thanks to the Live360 app, his close friends were alerted immediately and contacted 911—actions that ultimately saved his life. Ethan sustained significant head trauma along with several broken bones and vertebrae. He is currently in the Neuro ICU in critical condition due to brain swelling.

The family is asking for your prayers—for minimal swelling, no permanent brain damage, for the right orthopedic team to come together for his upcoming femur surgery, and for wisdom regarding the timing of necessary procedures. Ethan faces a long and challenging road to recovery.

In addition to your prayers, we humbly ask for your support through this fund to help ease the burden of medical expenses and the many costs that accompany recovery from such a traumatic event.


Recent Donations
Show:
The Miller Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Praying for Ethan’s full recovery and for your entire family during this incredibly difficult time.

Ortiz-Anglero Fam
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

Families are forever, love our band family! Thinking of you Mel and your beautiful family! Our prayers are with Ethan!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
9 hours ago

An LRHS band family

Polly and Sheila Boone
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Prayers for Ethan and the entire family. We love you all.

The Stancils
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for Ethan's complete recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
1 day ago

Offering prayers for healing and strength during this difficulty time, from Maddie Victor’s grandma in Illinois.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Alex Hayes and Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

We are praying for Ethan!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers sent

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending prayers for healing and strength to Ethan and the Shoffner family.

Weston-Houston Family
$ 250.00 USD
2 days ago

Terribly sorry to hear about this. Sending good thoughts from the LRHS Band Family!! Get well soon!

Jennifer Miller
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for Ethan and your family and sending lots of love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Thinking of you and your family. Sending healing thoughts and prayers.

The Coffey Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Preston Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers for Ethan and family. May God be with you always during this time.

Slock Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending our love and healing thoughts for Ethan and the whole family ❤️

Blades Family
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers for a full recovery!

Amy Daughtry
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers being sent for complete and quick healing!

