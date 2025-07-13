Support for Ethan Shoffner

Ethan Shoffner, an 18-year-old fraternal twin, is deeply loved by his family, church, friends, and the greater Raleigh community. I’ve had the privilege of knowing his father for 34 years and his mother for 24—and I cannot speak highly enough of their unwavering faith, devotion, and enduring commitment to each other through 27 years of marriage. Their sacrificial love for their sons has always been evident.

On the morning of July 12, 2025, Ethan was involved in a serious auto accident. Thanks to the Live360 app, his close friends were alerted immediately and contacted 911—actions that ultimately saved his life. Ethan sustained significant head trauma along with several broken bones and vertebrae. He is currently in the Neuro ICU in critical condition due to brain swelling.

The family is asking for your prayers—for minimal swelling, no permanent brain damage, for the right orthopedic team to come together for his upcoming femur surgery, and for wisdom regarding the timing of necessary procedures. Ethan faces a long and challenging road to recovery.

In addition to your prayers, we humbly ask for your support through this fund to help ease the burden of medical expenses and the many costs that accompany recovery from such a traumatic event.



