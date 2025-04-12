Campaign Image

Little Eris Unexpected Goodbye

On April 8th my very near and dear friend got the call that no parent should ever get from daycare; your daughter is unresponsive. Tragically, that day was the last day Eris was able to run and hug her mama. As a mother myself, this kills me inside to see my friend suffer to an unimaginable point. She keeps telling me she just wants to do the day all over and not take her daughter to her new daycare; this was only Eris’s second week there.

My friend is left with no answers yet and a heavy burden of not having her baby girl with her anymore. I am here humbly asking for support for this preciously perfect little girl and her mother.

We all know that funerals are expensive and no one should ever have to worry about finances when planning their 1 year old’s unexpected funeral.

Eris may not have gotten the chance to be here long but let me tell you all… she touched the hearts of many. If you cannot contribute monitory then sharing this to others would help immensely.

I truly appreciate everyone’s help.

Thank you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Snowerri
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Psalm 73:26: My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever.

Katierose and Alex
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 109.00 USD
2 months ago

Condolences for your loss

Tahirih
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers to you Saira.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you Saira, all of my love and my prayers.

Anain Parteda
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Sarah and John Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

so sorry for your loss

Rana S
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I cannot even imagine what you are going through. Lifting you and your family up in prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry for your loss.

Izzy
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Alisa Castellanos
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so sorry for your loss.

Brittany wiczek
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending you so much love, one momma to another.

Georgia Ruybal
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Brandi Coleman
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

My heart has been hurting for you, Saira 🤍 sending the biggest hug and prayers 🙏🏼

Carrie Henderson
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I am so sorry for your loss. Her sweet smile and light will always be with everyone.

Jordano Mantovani
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

No words will do this justice. I’m really sorry to hear this. God be with you!!

