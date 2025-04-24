Erickson YWAM Support

Wyatt and Mckynzie Erickson will be traveling to Bali, Indonesia to engage in a YWAM Discipleship Training Course that is designed to create effective missionaries to reach people around the world. We will be traveling to Balinese communities to preach the gospel, facilitate soccer camps for children and spread the love of Christ with everyone we come in contact with, all for God's glory! Thank you in advance for helping us grow the kingdom of God in Indonesia.