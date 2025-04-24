Campaign Image

Erickson YWAM Support

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $790

Campaign created by Wyatt Erickson

Campaign funds will be received by Wyatt Erickson

Erickson YWAM Support

Wyatt and Mckynzie Erickson will be traveling to Bali, Indonesia to engage in a YWAM Discipleship Training Course that is designed to create effective missionaries to reach people around the world. We will be traveling to Balinese communities to preach the gospel, facilitate soccer camps for children and spread the love of Christ with everyone we come in contact with, all for God's glory! Thank you in advance for helping us grow the kingdom of God in Indonesia. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Jake and Sophie
$ 40.00 USD
19 hours ago

Best sister alert

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Nikita and Serena Wall
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Have a safe flight and God bless you two☺️

Anonymous
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

Tim Van Cleave
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Love you guys, praying for you!

Kevin and Kim Mills
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

Have fun as you serve where He leads!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I am so excited for your near future in missions! Remember Jesus first, marriage second, acts for the Kingdom. This is the right order. Cling to each other in love and give lots of grace to each other, purposefully covering your marriage by the Blood of Jesus. Then you can get through anything and everything....with joy:) Love you both! Christina Cole

