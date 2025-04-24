Erickson YWAM Support

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $790
Wyatt and Mckynzie Erickson will be traveling to Bali, Indonesia to engage in a YWAM Discipleship Training Course that is designed to create effective missionaries to reach people around the world. We will be traveling to Balinese communities to preach the gospel, facilitate soccer camps for children and spread the love of Christ with everyone we come in contact with, all for God's glory! Thank you in advance for helping us grow the kingdom of God in Indonesia.
Best sister alert
Have a safe flight and God bless you two☺️
Love you guys, praying for you!
Have fun as you serve where He leads!
I am so excited for your near future in missions! Remember Jesus first, marriage second, acts for the Kingdom. This is the right order. Cling to each other in love and give lots of grace to each other, purposefully covering your marriage by the Blood of Jesus. Then you can get through anything and everything....with joy:) Love you both! Christina Cole
