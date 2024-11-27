Erica Woods & Children in memory of Kevin Woods

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $8,475
Please help us raise funds to help Erica Woods & her 5 children, ages 18, 13, 12, 9 & 8, after her husband’s sudden death from a heart attack. Erica & Kevin have been our housekeepers for several years. We have grown very close to them and Kevin’s passing was a complete shock to everyone! She is now responsible to run their business and raise their children. Any amount will be a big help! God bless you and thank you!
We pray this helps in some way. Your faith and trust is awesome inspiring.
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers.
Our hearts and prayers are with you. This is such a loss. May you feel God’s comfort and peace during this incredibly difficult time.
Out R love and prayers are with you. We are so sorry for your loss.
We love you guys and are praying for you!!
So sorry to hear of Kevin’s passing. He was a great guy I had the pleasure of working with!
Sandy, I am so sorry to hear this about Kevin! Praying for you, Randy and your family!
Praying for y’all
Thoughts and prayers for the family. We are very sorry for your loss.
Truth- I am so sorry to hear this news. Prayers for the whole family.
Erica and family, I know you have the support of the entire family and if there’s anything we/I can do, you let us know. I love you all.
My deepest condolences for you and your family Erica . Praying for our Lord to give you strength , comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Erica we are so heartbroken 💔 for you and your children. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you. Wendy and Chuck
God bless you Erica. You are very special to us, and we will be praying for your family.
