Erica Woods & Children in memory of Kevin Woods

 USD $50,000

 USD $8,475

Please help us raise funds to help Erica Woods & her 5 children, ages 18, 13, 12, 9 & 8, after her husband’s sudden death from a heart attack. Erica & Kevin have been our housekeepers for several years. We have grown very close to them and Kevin’s passing was a complete shock to everyone! She is now responsible to run their business and raise their children. Any amount will be a big help! God bless you and thank you! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 4000.00 USD
7 months ago

We pray this helps in some way. Your faith and trust is awesome inspiring.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers.

Shelley Decker
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Brooke Garibaldi
$ 2000.00 USD
7 months ago

Our hearts and prayers are with you. This is such a loss. May you feel God’s comfort and peace during this incredibly difficult time.

Mary and Glenn Simpson
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Out R love and prayers are with you. We are so sorry for your loss.

Adcock Family
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

We love you guys and are praying for you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
7 months ago

John Taelman
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

So sorry to hear of Kevin’s passing. He was a great guy I had the pleasure of working with!

Jan Pritchett
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Sandy, I am so sorry to hear this about Kevin! Praying for you, Randy and your family!

Paul Hansen
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for y’all

Ray and Connie Brooks
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Thoughts and prayers for the family. We are very sorry for your loss.

Macak Family
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Truth- I am so sorry to hear this news. Prayers for the whole family.

Jen Accardo
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Sherrill West
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Erica and family, I know you have the support of the entire family and if there’s anything we/I can do, you let us know. I love you all.

Margot Monahan
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

My deepest condolences for you and your family Erica . Praying for our Lord to give you strength , comfort and peace during this difficult time.

Wendy and Chuck
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Erica we are so heartbroken 💔 for you and your children. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you. Wendy and Chuck

Strube family
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

God bless you Erica. You are very special to us, and we will be praying for your family.

