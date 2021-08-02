Campaign Image

Join Eric Metaxas In Impacting Culture Now

Campaign created by Metaxas Media LLC

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Jarrett

Join Eric Metaxas In Impacting Culture Now

Many people are discouraged by what is happening in America right now. We exist to put courage in the hearts of others by speaking the truth and standing when others refuse to stand. Together we can make an impact on culture. 

WOULD YOU BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER WITH METAXAS MEDIA? Right now we are seeking a team of 100 monthly partners. Individuals who refuse to be silent.

We are grateful for gifts of any amount. 

Please note that contributions are non-tax deductible.

Thank you so much for your help!
The Eric Metaxas team
 

Recent Donations
Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Discovered your writing through Bonhoeffer and since then, have enjoyed all your work. I've watched you grow into wonderful interviewer that can challenge, inspire and convict and entertain. Keep up the "good" work.

Elizabeth Volmer
$ 30.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Elizabeth Volmer
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Elizabeth Volmer
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Elizabeth Volmer
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Elizabeth Volmer
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Clarke Kennedy
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you, Eric, for your courage and your exhorting the body of Christ to righteousness and bold faith. Your example and your voice is crucial at this time in history.

Elizabeth Volmer
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Thank you so much for the autographed book. It was such a special gift! It was priceless to see his face light up when he saw that you signed it. Praying God continues to bless you, your family and your ministry.

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Clarke Kennedy
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Clarke Kennedy
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Elizabeth Volmer
$ 30.00 USD
6 months ago

eric mataxas show
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Fritz
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

