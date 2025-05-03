Justice for Endangered Species

Help us conserve captive-bred and born endangered species and seek justice on their behalf. This fund will help preserve and protect endangered species and will fund possible litigation and other expenses relating to the investigation and activism of endangered species. 🐝🐆🐦 We are dedicated to protecting and preserving endangered species, and we need your help to continue our mission. 🌳🐳 Every dollar counts, and your contribution will go directly towards activism on behalf of these incredible animals. 💰🐋 Together, we can make a difference and ensure the survival of these magnificent creatures. 🐝🐆🐦