End Of The Road Book Project

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $7,745
Campaign funds will be received by Gordon Magill
Hi, my name is Gord Magill, the trucker and writer behind the Voice Of GO(r)D Podcast and Autonomous Truck(er)s Substack.
A few months ago, I was approached by a new press, or book publisher if you will, that is so new that they don't even have a website up yet. They are called Creed & Culture Books, and its founders are Byron Smith, a Nashville-based businessman and philanthropist, and Jeremy Beer, a cofounder of Front Porch Republic (https://www.frontporchrepublic.com/). Creed & Culture is looking to publish works exploring under discussed and undiscussed ideas and issues facing America today, amongst other areas and subjects.
Byron and Jeremy have approached me to write a book based on the body of my published work, which is centered on trucking culture and the various issues facing the industry today. The book will start with a question many asked about the organizing and driving force behind Canada's Freedom Convoy: Why Truckers?
It is my contention that the answer to this question isn't as simple as “Duh, the vaccine mandates.” No, the reason that it was truckers who organized one of the most successful populist uprisings in the modern era is because truckers have been subject to a silent war that has been going on for over four decades now, on multiple fronts. Creed & Culture wants me to weave a narrative arc to explain the answer to Why Truckers?, an answer that includes my own three decades of experience in the business, which has taken me all across Canada, including four seasons on the Ice Roads, the lower 48 United States, pulling Road Trains across the Outback of Western Australia, and logs through the forests of New Zealand. In my lifetime, I have personally witnessed how trucking is done differently outside of America, and how various policies and worldwide trends have driven the business into penury and quagmire in 2025. We have all seen the videos and photos of collisions and accidents, been stuck in the traffic backups, or know someone in the industry who has been laid off or otherwise suffered financially at the hands of companies who expect drivers to work for wages that are half of what they were in 1980.
A quick look around the worlds of books and media in 2025 show that truckers are not exactly well represented; I hope to change that.
Creed & Culture, as a startup, does not have boatloads of money, and they are only able to offer me a small advance. Don’t get me wrong—the advance is a great expression of interest and confidence in me and my writing. But it is not enough to sustain me over several months of making sure the story of trucking is told properly and with sufficient detail that a wider audience can be made to understand what has happened to it.
This is where you come in.
With your generous donations, I will be able to take the necessary time away from work to do right by my fellow truckers and anyone who reads this book. I want to make my arguments and stories clear and in the best presentation that I can, and make it so good that many people want to read it, including the policymakers in government who would be in a position to affect the necessary changes to course-correct our extremely important industry.
Every dollar counts, and I also want to return some value to you, so am thus offering the following tiers of value to donors -
$40 - Free audiobook or E-reader version
$100 - Hardcover Copy signed by me
$250 - Your name mentioned in the credits of the book, along with signed Hardcover Copy
$500 + and whenever I get back on the road you can come trucking with me
You will also have the sense of pride and community spirit in knowing you contributed to a worthy project that is setting out to do right by truckers and the North American economy of which they are the vital blood, as well as the safety of the motoring public, who are likewise victims of the same forces that have actively targeted the North American trucker for destruction and replacement.
If it is not in your financial means to contribute, that is ok! You can help by sending people to my Substack, and spreading the word about this upcoming book, End Of The Road, which is slated to be published in February 2026.
Thank You all so much, and God Bless.
If you want your donation to remain anonymous but still collect your returned value, or just want to stop in and say hi, please email me at gordilocks@protonmail.com
You can find most of my current writings and keep up to date with the progress of the book at
https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/
Keep up the good fight and thank you for everything that you do for our industry Gord. Your efforts are inspiring! - From your amigo down in Texas
God bless you, Bobbi & Stephen McGee
Thanks for your work and best success and luck with your family sir
Keep up the good work Gord. We love you brother!
GO GORD
Godspeed, Gord.
You have been lucky with the support of Batya and Tucker but you continue to prove them right and I appreciate it very much even if I am not a trucker myself.
I've been keeping a Wordpress blog for ten years since I started trucking after retiring from Lockheed. It expanded from trucking stories to lots of others. I love your plan to write an e-book and I hope you will keep making Substack posts, too. Your faith is a big part of my attraction and trust. https://liveyosemite.wordpress.com/2024/07/18/truck-driving/
Best of luck, Gord. Kindly accept my $100 CAD worth of Arctic Pesos.
Go get 'em, Gord! God bless you and your family.
March 18th, 2025
Hello Everyone
I want to thank all of those who have donated funds towards the writing of this book. It means the world to me that you have expressed confidence in my ability, and understand the importance of someone standing up for truckers. There really isn't anything of consequence happening out there, and given recent news items regards the increase in crashes and traffic fatalities downstream of illegitimate government flooding of the driver market, either through corporate welfare financed CDL mills, or recent revelations about the Biden Administration and many states relaxing requirements for CDLs so as to effect the insourcing of foreign labor, the consequential actions are going in the wrong direction.
For more on these recent events and developments, some writings, and a podcast -
https://www.theblaze.com/align/highway-to-hell-mass-influx-of-foreign-born-truckers-cause-carnage-on-american-roads
https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-jungle-part-one
https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/the-replacement-of-american-truckers
All of these recent developments, which are the latest iteration of a decades long trends of our ruling class waging war against the very people who keep society functioning, will definitely be part of the book.
What I need you guys to do is to tell anyone you know in the trucking industry, or those concerned with the fate of labor, be they in the media or government or otherwise, about these issues, and send them this campaing. Tell them about my writing, tell them about how government policy is crushing truckers and legacy trucking companies - read this article which just came out today, which outlines how many companies have gone out of business and with drivers being laid off, right into 2025 -
https://www.thestreet.com/breaking-news/iconic-trucking-company-closes-down-operations-no-bankruptcy-yet
Every set of eyes on this issue and every voice raised helps; and the publishing of this book will open doors to get myself and others in front of lawmakers who have the power to stop the abuse.
Thanks so much
Gord
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.