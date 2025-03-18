End Of The Road Book Project

End of The Road - A Book Project for Truckers





Hi, my name is Gord Magill, the trucker and writer behind the Voice Of GO(r)D Podcast and Autonomous Truck(er)s Substack.





A few months ago, I was approached by a new press, or book publisher if you will, that is so new that they don't even have a website up yet. They are called Creed & Culture Books, and its founders are Byron Smith, a Nashville-based businessman and philanthropist, and Jeremy Beer, a cofounder of Front Porch Republic (https://www.frontporchrepublic.com/). Creed & Culture is looking to publish works exploring under discussed and undiscussed ideas and issues facing America today, amongst other areas and subjects.





Byron and Jeremy have approached me to write a book based on the body of my published work, which is centered on trucking culture and the various issues facing the industry today. The book will start with a question many asked about the organizing and driving force behind Canada's Freedom Convoy: Why Truckers?





It is my contention that the answer to this question isn't as simple as “Duh, the vaccine mandates.” No, the reason that it was truckers who organized one of the most successful populist uprisings in the modern era is because truckers have been subject to a silent war that has been going on for over four decades now, on multiple fronts. Creed & Culture wants me to weave a narrative arc to explain the answer to Why Truckers?, an answer that includes my own three decades of experience in the business, which has taken me all across Canada, including four seasons on the Ice Roads, the lower 48 United States, pulling Road Trains across the Outback of Western Australia, and logs through the forests of New Zealand. In my lifetime, I have personally witnessed how trucking is done differently outside of America, and how various policies and worldwide trends have driven the business into penury and quagmire in 2025. We have all seen the videos and photos of collisions and accidents, been stuck in the traffic backups, or know someone in the industry who has been laid off or otherwise suffered financially at the hands of companies who expect drivers to work for wages that are half of what they were in 1980.





A quick look around the worlds of books and media in 2025 show that truckers are not exactly well represented; I hope to change that.





Creed & Culture, as a startup, does not have boatloads of money, and they are only able to offer me a small advance. Don’t get me wrong—the advance is a great expression of interest and confidence in me and my writing. But it is not enough to sustain me over several months of making sure the story of trucking is told properly and with sufficient detail that a wider audience can be made to understand what has happened to it.





This is where you come in.





With your generous donations, I will be able to take the necessary time away from work to do right by my fellow truckers and anyone who reads this book. I want to make my arguments and stories clear and in the best presentation that I can, and make it so good that many people want to read it, including the policymakers in government who would be in a position to affect the necessary changes to course-correct our extremely important industry.





Every dollar counts, and I also want to return some value to you, so am thus offering the following tiers of value to donors -





$40 - Free audiobook or E-reader version





$100 - Hardcover Copy signed by me





$250 - Your name mentioned in the credits of the book, along with signed Hardcover Copy





$500 + and whenever I get back on the road you can come trucking with me





You will also have the sense of pride and community spirit in knowing you contributed to a worthy project that is setting out to do right by truckers and the North American economy of which they are the vital blood, as well as the safety of the motoring public, who are likewise victims of the same forces that have actively targeted the North American trucker for destruction and replacement.





If it is not in your financial means to contribute, that is ok! You can help by sending people to my Substack, and spreading the word about this upcoming book, End Of The Road, which is slated to be published in February 2026.





Thank You all so much, and God Bless.





If you want your donation to remain anonymous but still collect your returned value, or just want to stop in and say hi, please email me at gordilocks@protonmail.com



You can find most of my current writings and keep up to date with the progress of the book at



https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/





