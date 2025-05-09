Empower Kenya

Rise Beyond: Empowering Lives in Kenya



Goal: $5,000 USD (≈637,000 KSH)

Current exchange rate:

$1 USD = 126 KSH

$25 USD = 3,200 KSH

$50 USD = 6,300 KSH

$100 USD = 12,600 KSH

$300 USD = 37,800 KSH

100% of donations go directly to local projects.



Jamba Sana (Hello)!

We’re Jordan and Jared — and we’ve been given a powerful opportunity to serve in one of the poorest regions on Earth: the slums of Kenya and surrounding region. Every day here, millions of men, women, and children fight to survive without basic necessities like food, clean water, shelter, or education.

For the next several months, we’ll be living and working among these communities — providing food, access to education, and launching sustainable empowerment projects that help people rise beyond poverty. This isn’t about short-term aid. It’s about transformation.

💡 Why We’re Here

We believe giving handouts keeps people dependent. But empowerment—through education, business training, and emotional healing—creates lasting change. Our mission is to equip Kenyan families to thrive without relying on continued outside support.

We’re investing in:

Education for orphans

Support and skills training for mothers escaping domestic violence

Micro-business projects for entrepreneurs in the slums. For example: vegetable/fruit stand, beauty salon, catering business, gardening project.

Emergency relief (food, clothing, basic supplies)

✨ Our Story

From Jared:

“This is my fourth time in Kenya. Over the last 18 years, I’ve spent more than 6 months in Africa, walking alongside those who live here—learning, listening, and loving. My heart was first broken for this place at 19, looking out over Kibera’s (one of the largest slums in the world) at a sea of hardship and sensing a deep call to act. In 2015, I brought a multidisciplinary team of six and together we funded an apartment project, a water project, secured land, and bought school uniforms for orphaned kids. Today, I’ve returned with my wife Jordan to rekindle friendships and continue to dream about how to be a supportive friend."

❤️ What We're Doing Now

With your help, we'll:

Distribute food and clothing and maybe some extras; like hygiene products and kids toys

Provide education to orphaned children

Support local leadership to empower women survivors of domestic violence to heal, learn, and build businesses

We'd like to lay the groundwork for a non-profit that keeps this work going for generations.

🎯 Our Goal

We’re raising $5,000 USD (637,000 KSH) to fund these projects.

Disclaimer: We've saved enough resources for our personal travel costs, and will continue to fund our own mission work. 100% of donations go directly to the Kenyan people or development projects to bless them.

🙌 How You Can Help

Good news! You don’t have to travel to Kenya to change lives here. You can give a one time gift or partner with local organizations to give monthly:

Just $30 can feed a family.

$40 a month can fund an orphan

$100-300 can help provide a micro-loan for local leadership to purchase new land for development projects.

There’s no red tape. No massive organization. No salaries to pay staff. Just two people on the ground, delivering your gift directly to those who need it most. Our hope is to serve as a bridge between the faces we meet here and the hearts back home.

Together, we can impact one life at a time. Build dignity. Spark hope. Empower leaders and future leaders in Kenyan communities and hopefully build a few life-long friendships along the way.

Thank you for believing in us and being part of this journey.



— Jared & Jordan