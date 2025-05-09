Empower Kenya

Goal:
Rise Beyond: Empowering Lives in Kenya
100% of donations go directly to local projects.
Jamba Sana (Hello)!
We’re Jordan and Jared — and we’ve been given a powerful opportunity to serve in one of the poorest regions on Earth: the slums of Kenya and surrounding region. Every day here, millions of men, women, and children fight to survive without basic necessities like food, clean water, shelter, or education.
For the next several months, we’ll be living and working among these communities — providing food, access to education, and launching sustainable empowerment projects that help people rise beyond poverty. This isn’t about short-term aid. It’s about transformation.
We believe giving handouts keeps people dependent. But empowerment—through education, business training, and emotional healing—creates lasting change. Our mission is to equip Kenyan families to thrive without relying on continued outside support.
We’re investing in:
From Jared:
“This is my fourth time in Kenya. Over the last 18 years, I’ve spent more than 6 months in Africa, walking alongside those who live here—learning, listening, and loving. My heart was first broken for this place at 19, looking out over Kibera’s (one of the largest slums in the world) at a sea of hardship and sensing a deep call to act. In 2015, I brought a multidisciplinary team of six and together we funded an apartment project, a water project, secured land, and bought school uniforms for orphaned kids. Today, I’ve returned with my wife Jordan to rekindle friendships and continue to dream about how to be a supportive friend."
With your help, we'll:
We’re raising $5,000 USD (637,000 KSH) to fund these projects.
Disclaimer: We've saved enough resources for our personal travel costs, and will continue to fund our own mission work. 100% of donations go directly to the Kenyan people or development projects to bless them.
Good news! You don’t have to travel to Kenya to change lives here. You can give a one time gift or partner with local organizations to give monthly:
There’s no red tape. No massive organization. No salaries to pay staff. Just two people on the ground, delivering your gift directly to those who need it most. Our hope is to serve as a bridge between the faces we meet here and the hearts back home.
Together, we can impact one life at a time. Build dignity. Spark hope. Empower leaders and future leaders in Kenyan communities and hopefully build a few life-long friendships along the way.
For the kingdom!
For the school uniforms
Bless you guys in Christ as you serve this beautiful country!
Jared and Jordon we are proud of you both and of all you are doing to help and bless the African people. We love you guys❤️ Mama and Papa P.
For the cow
I love Kenya! Keep sharing the good news and I pray your time would be blessed in every way!
Bless you and Jordan on this journey!
Blessing and love to you guys 🫶🏼
Blessings, brother!
Bless you two beautiful people.
Love what you guys are doing in Kenya!
Keep up the great work Douglas!
