Emily's Cancer Journey





Our dear friend Emily is in the toughest fight of her life, and we’re rallying to support her. Here's what she's facing:





Emily is a single mom to 13-year-old Nik — an honor student and soccer player.





She was recently diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, one of the most aggressive types.





Caught early, but treatment is intense:

- 12 weeks of chemotherapy starting in May

- Surgery in August.

- Followed by more chemo and daily radiation





She’s just started a new job and has no disability coverage, meaning any missed work is unpaid.





She’s under extreme stress trying to manage treatments, expenses, and parenting — all on her own.

How you can help:





Donations will go toward medical costs, travel to treatments, lost income, and care for Nik.





Every single bit helps — and means more than words can say.





If Emily has any funds left after treatment, they will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.





Emily is overwhelmed, but incredibly grateful for any support — financial or simply sharing her story. Thank you for lifting her up during this difficult time.





— Friends at work, on behalf of Team Emily

Support Emily’s Fight Against Breast Cancer