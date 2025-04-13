Campaign Image
Emily's Cancer Journey

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $3,625

Campaign created by Mary Crevier

Campaign funds will be received by Emily Bowles -Furdock

Support Emily’s Fight Against Breast Cancer

Our dear friend Emily is in the toughest fight of her life, and we’re rallying to support her. Here's what she's facing:

Emily is a single mom to 13-year-old Nik — an honor student and soccer player.

She was recently diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, one of the most aggressive types.

Caught early, but treatment is intense:
- 12 weeks of chemotherapy starting in May
- Surgery in August.
- Followed by more chemo and daily radiation

She’s just started a new job and has no disability coverage, meaning any missed work is unpaid.

She’s under extreme stress trying to manage treatments, expenses, and parenting — all on her own.
How you can help:

Donations will go toward medical costs, travel to treatments, lost income, and care for Nik.

Every single bit helps — and means more than words can say.

If Emily has any funds left after treatment, they will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Emily is overwhelmed, but incredibly grateful for any support — financial or simply sharing her story. Thank you for lifting her up during this difficult time.

— Friends at work,  on behalf of Team Emily
Recent Donations
Sandy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers and love are always with you. You are my third little girl and loved dearly.

Taylor Munley
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Megan Vesser
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you Emily! You’ll get through this! Hugs and prayers.

Lauren Phillips
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you during this most trying time.

Mary C
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you! You got this Emily!! 🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Clarkr
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings

Laura Carparelli
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

We will be there by your side through this journey Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Best wishes to you and a speedy recovery!

Mandee Thunder and Baby
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

You got this, friend! I (and I’m sure everyone else) is holding you up. You’re gonna be okay! 🩷

Alexa Garrido
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Emily, stay strong! You got this. You'll be in my prayers 🙏

Marie Rakoczy
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you Emily. You are a strong courageous girl and you will best this. In Jesus name I pray this.

Chad Delk
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers and good vibes! YOU GOT THIS!!!

Amy Lawrence
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Peace, Prayers, Blessings headed your way Emily!

Grace McWhorter
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Joyce moody
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You got this!!! Love you

