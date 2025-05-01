Emily Carlson Memorial Fundraiser For Newborn Son

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $2,740
Campaign funds will be received by Jake Lang
On April 24th, Emily Carlson was savagely murdered by a 54 year old unhinged violent black man - Willie Holmes in the Chicago subway. She was spat on by the animal Willie and when Emily's boyfriend confronted the assailant he stabbed Emily in the back, piercing her aorta, she quickly bled out and lost her young, fledging life.
Emily Carlson is now another gruesome statistic of Black Violence on innocent White Americans. But she was MUCH more than that. Emily was a devoted and loving mother who had recently given birth, pouring her heart into caring for her newborn child. Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication to her family touched the lives of everyone who knew her.
This fundraiser is to help ease the financial burden on Emily’s family as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Funds will go toward funeral and memorial expenses, as well as providing support for her newborn child, ensuring Emily’s legacy of love continues.
Please join us in celebrating Emily’s life by contributing to this fundraiser and sharing it with others. Your generosity will help her family focus on healing and honoring the incredible mother Emily was.
Protect White Americans & the Founder Jake Lang, former January 6 Political Prisoner & current US Senate Candidate - will be collecting the funds for Emily's newborn son Asher
100% of Funds Will Be Give the father of Emily’s Son (Jaquane Johnson)
N
Whites must stand together in these trying times. I hope this helps, your story is truly a tragedy that should have never happened
I am trying to alert more people to this fundraiser. This needs to be known about
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Phil 4:13
Praying for the family. God bring us unity in America
We shouldn't have to live with these animals.
We need our homeland back to our White homeland, just as our Founding Fathers intended. I am so sorry for your loss. We will never forget ALL the black crimes committed against our own. God bless your family and the White race.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.