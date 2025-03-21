Emil Sanchez Graduation Fund

🎓 Exciting News – Emil Sanchez is Graduating! 🎓

Dear Family & Friends,

With immense pride and joy, we are thrilled to announce that our son, Emil Sanchez, will be graduating from the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Friday, May 16, 2025. This milestone is not just a celebration of his academic achievements but a testament to his resilience, determination, and strength.

Emil has faced and overcome significant challenges since high school, making this moment even more special. His journey has been one of perseverance, and we couldn’t be prouder of the young man he has become.

For those who would like to send congratulations or a gift to help support Emil as he embarks on this new chapter, we deeply appreciate your kindness. Any contributions will go toward helping him start his post-graduate life and easing the burden of student loans and medical expenses.

Cards or gifts can be sent to:

📬 4099 Jacobs Ladder Rd. Becket, MA 01223

If you prefer to give online, you can do so here:

Your love and support mean the world to us, and we are grateful to have such wonderful people in our lives to celebrate Emil’s success.

With love and gratitude,

Livio & Suzy