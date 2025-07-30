Campaign Image

Robert Garcia Medical Fund

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $1,250

Campaign created by Kelly Garcia

Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Garcia

  Hello friends and loved ones. You may have been notified that, while honeymooning with wife Kelly, Robert suffered from a very serious heart condition that required emergency response and immediate open-heart surgery to save his life. Rob survived this invasive surgery and is currently recovering nicely in the hospital, which is a testament to his strength, will, and positive outlook on his new life with his bride. 

     Unfortunately, there is a business side to this kind of surgery which is why we are asking for your assistance. We would appreciate any financial assistance from you to help minimize the staggering medical costs of such a comprehensive surgery. Any support is key to Rob and Kelly beginning their lives together happily without a financial encumberance and we hope that support arrives as a small donation, but prayers and well wishes are also very welcome. 

     Rob has been granted a second chance by our loving God and we ask for help in freeing him from, or greatly reducing, these  worldly obligations. We thank you, in advance, for your support and love in this time of need. All of our love and blessings to you all. 

-The Garcias 



Recent Donations
Primo Albert
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

No Te Aguites Primo, Love Y’all

LisaRon
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

We love you …let’s get this ball rolling

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

I will donate more next pay. Love you!

Christa Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending all my love and prayers to you both

Norma Torres Michel
$ 150.00 USD
1 hour ago

Wishing you strength, Courage and patience during your recovery my friend.

Penny Walcher
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Heres to a new lease on life. God bless both of you.

Erin McParland
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

I am so sorry this had happened. I wish I could afford to donate more. Thinking of you both with so much love. Always ❤️

Shannon and Mike Nuy
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Love and prayers from the Nuy family. Wishing you a speedy recovery.

Misty Baker
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Hugs and prayers!🙏🏼♥️

Sofia Riojas
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Love you, Robbie. Get well soon🙏

Christina Coleman
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Best wishes to Robby for a speedy recovery.

Updates

Prayer Requests

