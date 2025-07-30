Robert Garcia Medical Fund

Hello friends and loved ones. You may have been notified that, while honeymooning with wife Kelly, Robert suffered from a very serious heart condition that required emergency response and immediate open-heart surgery to save his life. Rob survived this invasive surgery and is currently recovering nicely in the hospital, which is a testament to his strength, will, and positive outlook on his new life with his bride.

Unfortunately, there is a business side to this kind of surgery which is why we are asking for your assistance. We would appreciate any financial assistance from you to help minimize the staggering medical costs of such a comprehensive surgery. Any support is key to Rob and Kelly beginning their lives together happily without a financial encumberance and we hope that support arrives as a small donation, but prayers and well wishes are also very welcome.

Rob has been granted a second chance by our loving God and we ask for help in freeing him from, or greatly reducing, these worldly obligations. We thank you, in advance, for your support and love in this time of need. All of our love and blessings to you all.

-The Garcias








