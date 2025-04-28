Mrs Elliotts Retirement Cruise

Mrs. Elliott has dedicated 32 years to teaching kindergarten at Makua Lani Christian Academy. She deserves a great start to her retirement with a dream European journey aboard an Ama Waterways Riverboat Cruise in Portugal and Spain!

She has always wanted to visit unique region of Europe, and this cruise experience's Portugal's rambling vineyards and charming native farms that cling to the steep sides of the Douro River Valley as well as Spain's historic heritage, creating an incomparable backdrop to one of Europe’s most unspoiled regions. The 7-night voyage explores Porto, the beautiful “City of Bridges”; Regua, the "capital" of the Douro Valley, and Salamanca in Spain, the UNESCO-designated “Golden City.” Mrs. and Mr. Elliott can relax on board during their well-deserved vacation, eating delicious meals in historic sites, and soak up the genuine beauty of one of Europe’s most unadulterated landscapes.

Cost: Approximately $7,000 for 7 nights (price covers two people and includes onboard dining and immersive tours in every destination).