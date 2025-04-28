Campaign Image

Mrs Elliotts Retirement Cruise

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,250

Campaign created by Malia Bolton Hind

Mrs Elliotts Retirement Cruise

Mrs. Elliott has dedicated 32 years to teaching kindergarten at Makua Lani Christian Academy. She deserves a great start to her retirement with a dream European journey aboard an Ama Waterways Riverboat Cruise in Portugal and Spain! 

She has always wanted to visit unique region of Europe, and this cruise experience's Portugal's rambling vineyards and charming native farms that cling to the steep sides of the Douro River Valley as well as Spain's historic heritage, creating an incomparable backdrop to one of Europe’s most unspoiled regions. The 7-night voyage explores Porto, the beautiful “City of Bridges”; Regua, the "capital" of the Douro Valley, and Salamanca in Spain, the UNESCO-designated “Golden City.” Mrs. and Mr. Elliott can relax on board during their well-deserved vacation, eating delicious meals in historic sites, and soak up the genuine beauty of one of Europe’s most unadulterated landscapes. 

Cost: Approximately $7,000 for 7 nights (price covers two people and includes onboard dining and immersive tours in every destination). 

Recent Donations
Show:
Reid Ohana
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry we missed your celebration. You will always be remembered as one of Kanoa’s favorite teachers . We love you and pray for a blessed retirement ❤️🙏

Gardners
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for laying a strong foundation of early education and the love of Jesus for my girls. We are forever grateful!

Diandra Dickinson
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

The Martin Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for lighting the way for so many children for so many years. We love you!! Well done!

Malakie Ohana
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

James Gomes
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Beatty Ohana
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Carter Ohana
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for everything!

Taylor Ohana
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Jackson Ohana
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mahalo for being a shining light & star to all of Makua Lani. Best of luck in retirement!

Naihe Ohana
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Akau Ohana
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for being such a blessing in Maxton's life and helping to guide him through kindergarten.

Lily Acoba
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You’re a blessing from heaven

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Mrs Elliott! You are a treasure!

Kirstina Bolton
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for being an amazing teacher! Enjoy your European vacay!

Okumura Ohana
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mahalo for all you have done for our children, families, community, and Makua Lani. Your presence will be sorely missed. But really, we'd love to see you go on this cruise!

Boeggeman Ohana
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Aguas Ohana
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo