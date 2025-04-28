Mrs Elliotts Retirement Cruise

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,250
Mrs. Elliott has dedicated 32 years to teaching kindergarten at Makua Lani Christian Academy. She deserves a great start to her retirement with a dream European journey aboard an Ama Waterways Riverboat Cruise in Portugal and Spain!
She has always wanted to visit unique region of Europe, and this cruise experience's Portugal's rambling vineyards and charming native farms that cling to the steep sides of the Douro River Valley as well as Spain's historic heritage, creating an incomparable backdrop to one of Europe’s most unspoiled regions. The 7-night voyage explores Porto, the beautiful “City of Bridges”; Regua, the "capital" of the Douro Valley, and Salamanca in Spain, the UNESCO-designated “Golden City.” Mrs. and Mr. Elliott can relax on board during their well-deserved vacation, eating delicious meals in historic sites, and soak up the genuine beauty of one of Europe’s most unadulterated landscapes.
Cost: Approximately $7,000 for 7 nights (price covers two people and includes onboard dining and immersive tours in every destination).
Sorry we missed your celebration. You will always be remembered as one of Kanoa’s favorite teachers . We love you and pray for a blessed retirement ❤️🙏
Thank you for laying a strong foundation of early education and the love of Jesus for my girls. We are forever grateful!
Thank you for lighting the way for so many children for so many years. We love you!! Well done!
Thank you for everything!
Mahalo for being a shining light & star to all of Makua Lani. Best of luck in retirement!
Thank you for being such a blessing in Maxton's life and helping to guide him through kindergarten.
You’re a blessing from heaven
Thank you Mrs Elliott! You are a treasure!
Thank you for being an amazing teacher! Enjoy your European vacay!
Mahalo for all you have done for our children, families, community, and Makua Lani. Your presence will be sorely missed. But really, we'd love to see you go on this cruise!
