Helping the Elliott Family keep their home

Hello, and thank you for coming to this page to offer your support.

***Update***

We talked to the reverse mortgage company today(3-4-25). We only have 6 months to raise the money to keep our house! I am so greatful to have God, and you all with us, because we can't do this alone. Please help as you are able.

Update** 4-29-25

We are looking into finding a mortgage company, but our credit is not that great, and our income is already stretched. Our extended family is helping as they are able, but they have health and financial troubles of their own too.

Yet through it all God is good and I know He will lead us through.

_____________________________________

First I would like to offer you some background on our family. My husband and I moved in here to our current residence a little over 22 years ago. At that time, My mother-in-law had recently passed away, and my father-in-law needed some help to keep his house and all of the bills going. My husband and I moved in with our kids, 2 young boys at that time, and we helped him while he also helped us.

Fast forward those 20+ years, and we are still here. 5 of our 6 kids are still at home. My husband has had many health issues over the years, including stomach cancer which resulted in a total gastrectomy. He is now unable to work, because of complications from this and other health issues, and is on Disability. I work part time, and do odd sewing jobs to help with the bills, while also being able to be here as a part time caregiver for my husband. I am also a homeschool teacher for my two youngest who are 13, and 10, while also being here to watch my grandkids as needed.

Now we get down to the problem. My father-in-law had taken out a reverse mortgage on the house. I was not in on that decision, and did not know at the time, how different that was from a regular mortgage. Once we realized, we started to save up as much as we could to be able to pay it off. Crisis after crisis have caused us to need to use that savings, until we no longer have anything left. We are very much living paycheck to paycheck, as I know many people are these days. Still we were making it, and figured we still had time to get the house fund up and going... until now. Mike, my father-in-law recently had a massive heart attack, and was in the ICU on life support. He passed away on February 23rd. Up until the last month, he had seemed like a decently healthy 78 year old, and we mistakenly thought we had time to figure out the financial bind that the last few years had put us in. Now we realize we are on borrowed time for staying in our home. The last few years of struggling have ruined our credit, and getting a mortgage loan will be hard with our fixed income. Any donations we receve will go first to cover court costs of trying to get the house into our name, then to pay down the total due on the house to an amount we will be able to pay monthly if we are able to find someone willing to give us a mortgage.

Please help if you are able. If you are unable to help financially please share our Give Send Go and support us with prayer. Thank you in advance for any help you can give. we Greatly appreciate it!





Sincerely;

The Elliott Family.

(Cynthia, Michael, Jim, Jessica,

Katie, Charles, David, JoAnna

James, and Annabelle)



