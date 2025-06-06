FREE ELIAS RODRIGUEZ LEGAL DEFENSE FUND

Elias Rodriguez needs support: moral, political, and legal. This fundraiser aims fulfill the last of those tasks, to fund his legal defense against federal charges carrying a potential death sentence for alleged actions against israeli diplomatic staff in Washington DC (United States of America v. Elias Rodriguez). Currently, it appears that Elias is represented by an attorney with the federal public defenders office. We hope to raise enough money that Elias will be able to choose the best attorney possible. If he stays with the federal defender, the funds raised here will be forwarded to that defense team, perhaps to be used to supplement his defense by paying for additional costs, such as defense investigators and expert testimony. Any funds that are not able to be forwarded or are not accepted by Elias' defense team will be used to support other political prisoners and defendants.





Elias has not entered a plea yet. While we believe the actions he's alleged to have taken are legally justified, he may or may not choose to pursue that defense. Regardless of how he and his lawyers decide to proceed, we will financially support his legal defense to the best of our abilities, with your help. At a minimum, given that he is facing capital charges, he will likely be facing a penalty phase, should he be convicted, which would determine if he's given a death sentence. In this case, your support could help save his life.





For those of us who have been moved by the horrors of the genocide in Gaza, the possibility of saving just one life from the powers that are enacting that slaughter is worth grasping. And it is clear that the US government and the zionist movement, responsible for the killing fields of Gaza, are equally intent on killing Elias. In this way, his case is part of the same fight for Palestinian national liberation. The forces of oppression cannot be allowed to win in either context. It's time to stop running from the fight. Donate here to help Elias beat them in the court of law and in the court of public opinion.





We also encourage everyone to write to Elias and add money to his commissary:

Elias Rodriguez #394346, 1901 D Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

doc.dc.gov/service/automated-inmate-deposits

Remember, all incoming mail will be searched, and pre-trial mail can be used as evidence in court - don't say anything incriminating or talk about the alleged crime. Show your solidarity and support!