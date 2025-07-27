Eleanor's RAOK 10th birthday celebration

It's hard to believe, but my eldest daughter Eleanor Josephine would have been 10 this year. But instead, she was stillborn with no known cause on September 11, 2015 at 40 weeks gestation. In honor of her tenth birthday, I would like to do a Random Act of Kindness day in her memory. I'm raising as much money as I can so that way on September 11, 2025, I can go around town surprising as many people as I can with random acts of kindness - paying for tanks of gas, groceries, meals at restaurants; making care packages for the homeless; leaving baby baskets and rolls of quarters at laundromats; etc.



Every year since Eleanor’s passing, I’ve done some version of this on her birthday. I made a promise to myself that I would continue until her 10th birthday—and now that this milestone is here, I’ve decided this will be the final year of the fundraiser.

I’m incredibly proud to have kept this tradition going for a full decade, and I like to believe that Eleanor would be proud, too. This journey has been both beautiful and exhausting - physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Going forward, we’ll continue to honor her birthday in a more quiet and private way as a family.

Thank you for helping me keep Eleanor’s memory alive through kindness. Whether you donate, share, or simply perform a kind act in her name, you are part of something truly meaningful.

Eleanor's birthday story: https://www.facebook.com/natatomic/posts/10106237396793689?pnref=story