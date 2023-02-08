The Way Mission

Monthly Goal:
Blessings to all who are interested in preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and making disciples in Nicaragua. We are deeply compasionate about long term discipleship, especially in helping the poor come out of religion and into Relationship with Jesus. Every cent that comes into our hands goes directly to that cause. Thanks again for following the call to help the poor and broken hearted. To HIM be the Glory... Amen!!!
