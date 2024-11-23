JANUARY 6er PARDONED but LEFT BEHIND! US MARINE!!

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $445
Campaign funds will be received by Jake Lang
Edward Kelley, a Marine Corps veteran has been PARDONED BY TRUMP for January 6th but has been LEFT BEHIND & in is still imprisoned in Blount County Tennessee
Edward is facing life in prison and will be Sentenced in MAY 2025!!! Please pray for him & his two sons - aged only 2 & 7!!
Edward’s new Federal charges are from a case in 2022 that directly relates & steps from January 6 - allegedly Edward making threats to FBI agents that were destroying his life & kidnapping thousands of Trump Supporters and sticking us in disgusting political Gulags!!
WE NEED YOUR HELP IMMEDIATELY WITH FUNDING EDWARDS NEW LEGAL TEAM FOR HIS APPEAL & DESPERATE FAMILY NEEDS 🙏
Please click donate to help this J6 Patriot hero, father, committed disciple of the Lord Jesus, US Marine - Edward Kelley 🇺🇸
Praying for your freedom
Praying for justice for you. Trust in God; God Bless you and your family.
Hey Ed, You are not forgotten. Hoping you all get home soon, where you, Dan Wilson, Dillin Herrington and Tina Peters belong! Hang in there buddy.
Praying for true justice, restoration and unification of your family. God is good and will see you through.
God bless you and your family. We pray for you everyday. What the enemy has stolen, God will restore many times over.
We want Edward back home where he belongs
Oh my gosh how terribly sad that this travesty is STILL being perpetrated upon Layla Americans who did nothing more than express their entitled right to free speech. This is extra tragic that a supposed red state is continuing to hold and unjustly maintain their incarceration of political prisoners! My prayers go out to you and your young family and that others will find your gsg and help you
