JANUARY 6er PARDONED but LEFT BEHIND! US MARINE!!

Edward Kelley, a Marine Corps veteran has been PARDONED BY TRUMP for January 6th but has been LEFT BEHIND & in is still imprisoned in Blount County Tennessee





Edward is facing life in prison and will be Sentenced in MAY 2025!!! Please pray for him & his two sons - aged only 2 & 7!!





Edward’s new Federal charges are from a case in 2022 that directly relates & steps from January 6 - allegedly Edward making threats to FBI agents that were destroying his life & kidnapping thousands of Trump Supporters and sticking us in disgusting political Gulags!!









WE NEED YOUR HELP IMMEDIATELY WITH FUNDING EDWARDS NEW LEGAL TEAM FOR HIS APPEAL & DESPERATE FAMILY NEEDS 🙏





Please click donate to help this J6 Patriot hero, father, committed disciple of the Lord Jesus, US Marine - Edward Kelley 🇺🇸















