JANUARY 6er PARDONED but LEFT BEHIND! US MARINE!!

 USD $20,000

 USD $445

Jake Lang

Jake Lang

Edward Kelley, a Marine Corps veteran has been PARDONED BY TRUMP for January 6th but has been LEFT BEHIND & in is still imprisoned in Blount County Tennessee


Edward is facing life in prison and will be Sentenced in MAY 2025!!! Please pray for him & his two sons - aged only 2 & 7!!


Edward’s new Federal charges are from a case in 2022 that directly relates & steps from January 6 - allegedly Edward making threats to FBI agents that were destroying his life & kidnapping thousands of Trump Supporters and sticking us in disgusting political Gulags!!



WE NEED YOUR HELP IMMEDIATELY WITH FUNDING EDWARDS NEW LEGAL TEAM FOR HIS APPEAL & DESPERATE FAMILY NEEDS 🙏


Please click donate to help this J6 Patriot hero, father, committed disciple of the Lord Jesus, US Marine - Edward Kelley 🇺🇸





DT
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for your freedom

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for justice for you. Trust in God; God Bless you and your family.

Paul Scrivner
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Bryan Morris
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey Ed, You are not forgotten. Hoping you all get home soon, where you, Dan Wilson, Dillin Herrington and Tina Peters belong! Hang in there buddy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for true justice, restoration and unification of your family. God is good and will see you through.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family. We pray for you everyday. What the enemy has stolen, God will restore many times over.

Bryan Morris
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

We want Edward back home where he belongs

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Oh my gosh how terribly sad that this travesty is STILL being perpetrated upon Layla Americans who did nothing more than express their entitled right to free speech. This is extra tragic that a supposed red state is continuing to hold and unjustly maintain their incarceration of political prisoners! My prayers go out to you and your young family and that others will find your gsg and help you

