Providing Bibles and meals for body and soul

Enduring Words Inc ( https://www.facebook.com/enduringwordsinc )

provides Bibles and Bible training in areas where they are not affordable or not accessible.

We work with local churches and Christian groups of all denominations to ensure that Bibles go directly into the hands of someone who is seeking one.

No Bibles are left at random, no one is solicited to take one. Rather- seekers who want one, receive one from a local leader in their own community or village. This approach ensures that no funds are wasted and that the Bibles and training being given are received and used regularly.

Additionally, we have cooperative ministries that feed and educate mal-nourished children and families in remote areas.

Families (especially young women and children) are learning to be independent and self-sufficient so they can have more control over their own future wishes and goals.



