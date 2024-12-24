Providing Bibles and meals for body and soul

Monthly Goal:
Enduring Words Inc ( https://www.facebook.com/enduringwordsinc )
provides Bibles and Bible training in areas where they are not affordable or not accessible.
We work with local churches and Christian groups of all denominations to ensure that Bibles go directly into the hands of someone who is seeking one.
No Bibles are left at random, no one is solicited to take one. Rather- seekers who want one, receive one from a local leader in their own community or village. This approach ensures that no funds are wasted and that the Bibles and training being given are received and used regularly.
Additionally, we have cooperative ministries that feed and educate mal-nourished children and families in remote areas.
Families (especially young women and children) are learning to be independent and self-sufficient so they can have more control over their own future wishes and goals.
You okay? Love, Phillip, Lauren & Leo
For Christ Alone
Thank you for spreading the gospel. It’s not our job to feed the 5000, but it is our job to provide the loaves and fish!
Keep up the good work.
April 8th, 2025
Palabra para hoy...
Por tanto, oh rey, acepta mi consejo: abandona tus pecados practicando la justicia, y tus iniquidades mostrando misericordia a los oprimidos, para que tal vez tu prosperidad se prolongue.
Daniel 4:27
Siempre en las Escrituras encontramos que la forma en que tratamos a los oprimidos está ligada a nuestra rectitud.
Word for today...
Therefore, O king, let my counsel be acceptable to you: break off your sins by practicing righteousness, and your iniquities by showing mercy to the oppressed, that there may perhaps be a lengthening of your prosperity.”
Forever in scripture, we find that how we treat the oppressed is tied to our righteousness.
