Providing Bibles and meals for body and soul

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,700

Total Raised:

 USD $2,139

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Craig Lee

Campaign funds will be received by Enduring Words Inc

Providing Bibles and meals for body and soul

Enduring Words Inc ( https://www.facebook.com/enduringwordsinc )

provides Bibles and Bible training in areas where they are not affordable or not accessible.

We work with local churches and Christian groups of all denominations to ensure that Bibles go directly into the hands of someone who is seeking one.

No Bibles are left at random, no one is solicited to take one. Rather- seekers who want one, receive one from a local leader in their own community or village. This approach ensures that no funds are wasted and that the Bibles and training being given are received and used regularly.

Additionally, we have cooperative ministries that feed and educate mal-nourished children and families in remote areas. 

Families (especially young women and children) are learning to be independent and self-sufficient so they can have more control over their own future wishes and goals.


Recent Donations
Show:
Lauren Robison
$ 40.00 USD
22 days ago

You okay? Love, Phillip, Lauren &amp; Leo

Anonymous Giver
$ 1450.00 USD
1 month ago

For Christ Alone

Lauren Robison
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

You okay? Love, Phillip, Lauren &amp; Leo

Annie Stevens
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for spreading the gospel. It’s not our job to feed the 5000, but it is our job to provide the loaves and fish!

Lauren Robison
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

You okay? Love, Phillip, Lauren &amp; Leo

Bibles
$ 128.00 USD
3 months ago

Lauren Robison
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

You okay? Love, Phillip, Lauren &amp; Leo

Lauren Robison
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

You okay? Love, Phillip, Lauren &amp; Leo

Khong
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 11.00 USD
6 months ago

Keep up the good work.

Updates

Thanks to your support - we were able to impact over 4000 people in March. From infants to aged widows.

April 8th, 2025

Palabra para hoy...

Por tanto, oh rey, acepta mi consejo: abandona tus pecados practicando la justicia, y tus iniquidades mostrando misericordia a los oprimidos, para que tal vez tu prosperidad se prolongue.

Daniel 4:27

Siempre en las Escrituras encontramos que la forma en que tratamos a los oprimidos está ligada a nuestra rectitud.

Word for today...

Therefore, O king, let my counsel be acceptable to you: break off your sins by practicing righteousness, and your iniquities by showing mercy to the oppressed, that there may perhaps be a lengthening of your prosperity.”

Forever in scripture, we find that how we treat the oppressed is tied to our righteousness. 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo