EWBSX The Cyberbully Radio for Our Guys

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $505
EWBSX: The Cyberbully is the world's first and only 24/7 right-wing internet schizo mixtape, a painstakingly curated non-stop audio experience, full of WBS bangers, hype edits, motivational monologues, and internet comedy guaranteed to keep your white pill reserves on max.
Once upon a time, there was no on-demand music on the internet. You listened to the radio, and all you got was whatever the DJ decided to play.
Now we live in a world of effectively infinite on-demand music, but are we really better off? Don't you remember the magic of wondering what was gonna play next?
(and just hoping it wouldn't be some obnoxious ad for a local car dealership, or -- heaven forbid -- the Kars for Kids commercial!)
Well, now you can re-live that experience, except with 70% fewer Kars for Kids commercials. Give your thumbs a break, and let us be the one internet algorithm you can trust.
The app is currently available in both Apple and Google app stores.
But what's currently airing on the app is just the beginning. You can think of it as a beta (for alpha males ONLY).
This EWBSX story is only just getting started. Everything thus far has been built on a shoestring, and the reception from all of you has been tremendous. Here is your opportunity to be a part of turning this fun lil' radio station into a legitimate cultural force.
To maximize the next phase of the project, we need your help!
WHAT DO WE NEED FUNDS FOR?
(NOTE: This campaign is built to achieve our core goal, but we’d love to chat with investors about longer-term goals. If you're interested in discussing an equity investment, please email us at info@ewbsx.com.)
Crystals for the crystal throne
Keep the hits coming!
Love your work, keep it up!
Love the tunes and content!
Keep up the great work Matt, we appreciate everything you sacrifice and everything you are building.
Crystals for the crystal throne
Keep the airship flying
Cooper is the music czar
Funding the whitepill supply.
Awesome radio station.
Forgive me, rain has my work slow at the moment. The purpose of a job is to get a better job. - Scott Adams
Love from a grateful 7%’er
Crystals for the wave 🌊 💎
