EWBSX The Cyberbully Radio for Our Guys

EWBSX: The Cyberbully is the world's first and only 24/7 right-wing internet schizo mixtape, a painstakingly curated non-stop audio experience, full of WBS bangers, hype edits, motivational monologues, and internet comedy guaranteed to keep your white pill reserves on max.

Once upon a time, there was no on-demand music on the internet. You listened to the radio, and all you got was whatever the DJ decided to play.

Now we live in a world of effectively infinite on-demand music, but are we really better off? Don't you remember the magic of wondering what was gonna play next?

(and just hoping it wouldn't be some obnoxious ad for a local car dealership, or -- heaven forbid -- the Kars for Kids commercial!)

Well, now you can re-live that experience, except with 70% fewer Kars for Kids commercials. Give your thumbs a break, and let us be the one internet algorithm you can trust.

The app is currently available in both Apple and Google app stores.

But what's currently airing on the app is just the beginning. You can think of it as a beta (for alpha males ONLY).

This EWBSX story is only just getting started. Everything thus far has been built on a shoestring, and the reception from all of you has been tremendous. Here is your opportunity to be a part of turning this fun lil' radio station into a legitimate cultural force.

To maximize the next phase of the project, we need your help!





WHAT DO WE NEED FUNDS FOR?

Software subscriptions / hosting fees

Music licenses

Studio equipment

Paying talent (including ourselves, not to mention procuring crystals to power the Cyberbully's airship broadcasting station)





(NOTE: This campaign is built to achieve our core goal, but we’d love to chat with investors about longer-term goals. If you're interested in discussing an equity investment, please email us at info@ewbsx.com.)