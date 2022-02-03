Expose Disney and ESPN

*** See ALL undercover videos at https://rumble.com/user/TheRealTrevorAdams ***





I was a kid from a small town in Maine who dreamed of working in the entertainment industry someday. My dreams came true, but I never thought there would be a time where I would have to defend myself from a corporate smear campaign and have to fight for my livelihood. Disney and ESPN push out a narrative that they are leaders of diversity, inclusion, and equality in the workplace. However, it is quite the opposite on the inside. After being retaliated against for declining the company's CRT & DEI training along with no response from management on serious matters that included racism and discrimination, I decided to expose it all. I contacted Project Veritas because at this point I knew I couldn’t just tell people the issues, I had to show them.





Rather than address the problems, Disney decided to investigate me. I was looked at as “the problem” and faced an unprecedented amount of retaliation and medical persecution from the company. I do not see myself as a victim, rather, blessed to be able to expose these malfeasances to the world.





Corporations have so much power today and they understand the more we are divided, the more control they have. Racial divisions are being promoted along with political, religious and medical persecution inside these corporations and we need to expose it and hold them accountable. Please, as of today, join me in this fight. Be Brave. Take pride in being an outsider as it is outsiders who change the world. What happened to me can easily happen to you.