EPEC Data Purchases for Election Transparency

Accurate data about one election cycle can average between $25,000 and $30,000 in costs.







Electoral Process Education Corporation (EPEC), a Virginia-based, 501 c (3) nonprofit educating the public about voting systems, seeks to shine a light on voting data to drive trust and participation as part of our mission to promote voter registration.





The Commonwealth of Virginia's Dept. of Elections charges thousands of dollars for qualified groups such as EPEC to acquire voting and election management data.





We use software and processes that EPEC’s leadership developed to monitor how voting lists and ballot systems are managed before, during, and after elections. This unique intellectual property is but one facet of our volunteer work.



Some Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests about election systems include special charges.

EPEC Team analyzes the election technology, voter-list management, and provides education to the public and election officials about the management of election technology.







Your tax-deductible donation (Tax ID #: 88-3314719) to EPEC will help defray our costs of acquiring and maintaining historical election data and building education programs.







A summary of our findings and charitable work so far:

Thousands of noncitizens appear to be casting ballots for years before they were recently removed from Virginia's voter rolls by the Department of Elections.

See our latest report here on how we found over 1,300 ballots cast by noncitizens going back to 2019 before they 'self-identified' as noncitizen and ineligible to vote.

Thousands of Virginia voters appear to be assigned multiple voter IDs, following a months-long EPEC analysis. See more about our findings in this data visualization backgrounder.



Many of the Voter ID “matches” that EPEC has researched appear to have voted more than once. Follow up recommendations are in the works after EPEC briefed the Commissioner of the Dept. of Elections.

EPEC’s analysis of 2022 absentee voting data shows that military absentee ballots are more than twice as likely to fail the tabulation process than the general voting population.

After comparing Virginia’s voting lists with the National Change of Address database, EPEC found more than 5,000 addresses in the official registered voter list (RVL) voters which cast ballots in the 2022 general election without a recognized valid address. See our presentation to the Commissioner of Elections here.



Recent Publications:

VA Records Show 'Non-Citizens' Voting

A Growing List of Violations — By 'ELECT'

VA Pollbook Switch Appears to Violate Election Certification



Why Are Fewer Military Ballots Cast in VA Elections?



Voters w/ Multiple Voter IDs in Virginia: How We Calculated the Potential



Differences in Voter Registration Tallies: Visualization



EPEC's Document Library for Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Requests:



If you would like to subscribe to our weekly newsletter updates, you can sign up here.



To find out more, please visit EPEC.info or contact us at secretary@epec.info.

We are also grateful for your prayers to help us shine a light on good works in our nonpartisan, charitable mission of election transparency and participation.

The EPEC Board of Directors and Volunteer Coalitions Thank You!



















VA Pollbook Switch Appears to Violate Election Certification