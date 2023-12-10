EPEC Data Purchases for Election Transparency

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $11,135
Campaign funds will be received by EPEC
Accurate data about one election cycle can average between $25,000 and $30,000 in costs.
Some Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests about election systems include special charges.After raising more than half our goal in 2024, which made a huge difference, we have expanded our 2025 goal as Virginia gears up for gubernatorial and assembly races.
EPEC Team analyzes the election technology, voter-list management, and provides education to the public and election officials about the management of election technology.
Recent Publications:
VA Records Show 'Non-Citizens' Voting
A Growing List of Violations — By 'ELECT'
VA Pollbook Switch Appears to Violate Election Certification
Why Are Fewer Military Ballots Cast in VA Elections?
Voters w/ Multiple Voter IDs in Virginia: How We Calculated the Potential
Differences in Voter Registration Tallies: Visualization
EPEC's Document Library for Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Requests:
If you would like to subscribe to our weekly newsletter updates, you can sign up here.
To find out more, please visit EPEC.info or contact us at secretary@epec.info.
We are also grateful for your prayers to help us shine a light on good works in our nonpartisan, charitable mission of election transparency and participation.The EPEC Board of Directors and Volunteer Coalitions Thank You!
VA Pollbook Switch Appears to Violate Election Certification
For Jon Lareau’s excellent work!
Thank you for your work!
thanks for your work!
Good luck
EPEC is a force multiplier.
Thank You!
The EPEC team is fearless! Truly unsung HEROES in Virginia's fight for election integrity!
EPEC has been a game-changer for data analysis and election integrity work across Virginia. EPEC's transparent methodology, great public education, and easily-usable data services have been providing a valuable public benefit for election officials, volunteers and the general public since they started, and it just keeps getting better.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.