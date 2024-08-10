Music has always brought our family together. We are not only passive listeners; we are creatives. We not only love listening to music as a family but playing together. For us music has fostered creativity, expression, shared experiences, and connection. That is why we love music as a family.

***

Benefits for Friends of EMG





Recognition as a Friend of EMG in thank-you notes, social media appreciation, and post-event communications

Listing on event websites, Friend of EMG banners, and printed materials

Invitation to special networking events, partner mixers, and appreciation receptions

Public acknowledgement in thank-you speeches and partnership acknowledgements at events

Acknowledgement in credits during livestream broadcast

Access to special content including audio and video recordings from each event

***

EMG is taking the first of many steps to becoming the leading producer of Jazz, Blues, Folk, and Rock in South Florida by partnering with the City of Pembroke Pines to produce their Savor the Sounds concert series. Your contributions will directly support hard production costs associated with the series (including the stage, power, audio-visual technicians, and event-branded signage). This will ensure that we provide one of the best cultural experiences in South Florida.