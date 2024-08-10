Friends of EMG

Goal:
USD $26,000
Raised:
USD $1,520
Campaign funds will be received by The Elements Music Group LLC
Music has always brought our family together. We are not only passive listeners; we are creatives. We not only love listening to music as a family but playing together. For us music has fostered creativity, expression, shared experiences, and connection. That is why we love music as a family.
Recognition as a Friend of EMG in thank-you notes, social media appreciation, and post-event communications
Listing on event websites, Friend of EMG banners, and printed materials
Invitation to special networking events, partner mixers, and appreciation receptions
Public acknowledgement in thank-you speeches and partnership acknowledgements at events
Acknowledgement in credits during livestream broadcast
Access to special content including audio and video recordings from each event
EMG is taking the first of many steps to becoming the leading producer of Jazz, Blues, Folk, and Rock in South Florida by partnering with the City of Pembroke Pines to produce their Savor the Sounds concert series. Your contributions will directly support hard production costs associated with the series (including the stage, power, audio-visual technicians, and event-branded signage). This will ensure that we provide one of the best cultural experiences in South Florida.
We are thrilled to support such a worthy endeavor, as EMG continues to bring up and coming talent to the forefront of live music. Keep up the great work! Praying for you guys.
We are so grateful for what God is doing for your family business and we feel blessed to be a friend of EMG. May God use you to make a difference in Florida.
We are thrilled to support such a worthy endeavor, as EMG continues to bring up and coming talent to the forefront of live music.
Donation Date - 11/29/24
