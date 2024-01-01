GiveSendGo Charities

In 2022, GiveSendGo set out to make a greater impact of hope in our world today by creating GiveSendGo Charities, a distinct 501c3 organization that focuses on raising and distributing funds through our crowdfunding platform. GiveSendGo covers the administrative costs of the charity so that your FULL donation can make its way to those in need.

For more information on our Charity, you can visit GiveSendGo.org where we provide opportunities for:

Non-Profit Partnerships Donor Advised Funds Collaboration with Social Media Influencers Fiscal Partnerships with businesses of all sizes

You can even join our GiverArmy 2.0, our community of micro-philanthropists, where your donation will make its way to the front of the line when catastrophe hits.

Check out our current campaigns below. All GiveSendGo Charity campaigns are fully tax-deductible.