99 Reasons to Get Back

Rebecca Jane's smile from the heart.

I'm sure you would agree that a mother's love cannot be replicated. So what happens when physical separation is forced upon those you love most, and a remedy feels like grasping at air? Today you can turn my grasping at air into a solid solution.





Born in the USA and a long term resident of Hong Kong 2 years ago I broke my back. Doctors say 6 vertebrae. I'm still in recovery. With only leads for business but nothing to pay rent, I got evicted and now face the task of covering debts by faith.

But here is the crux..I seek to return to the USA for my mother.

This year my mother, that smiling beauty, turns 100! As I write this she is 99.

Time is precious and valuable. At 99 seeing her daughter face to face after 19 years apart will be the greatest gift. You can make that happen...I need to get back. That Texas calling is strong.





You can help remedy the pain of a long separation today.

Any amount over the request will go for personal health travel support and financial support.









Consider Her Joy after 19 years absence.!!!Plus, Rebecca Jane's health hit a setback and recovery is slow. Not sure how much time is being given to her.

This is why your contribution matters. This is why your contribution now is timely.





You are helping to reunite a daughter with her mother, easing the pain. The mother who always encourages, always supports, and best of all always believes in her daughter for the best.

Father has blessed me with a mother who inspires me, who consistently operates from a generous spirit. This is more than payback, it is HONOR!





I'm crushed hard, physically and emotionally. You can make a difference ....the clock is ticking....literally.







