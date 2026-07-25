911 Film Remaster

We want to do a public release of The Empire Unmasked (as is) and BONUS we will also release Decades of Deception.

That is the first goal. In addition to that the lofty goal is to remaster Empire to NUMEC level production.

This is really the only way to do film because of pirating and censorship. Rumble now offers films a home. Unfortunately ppl will not stop pirating so films have to crowd funded before they get released.



This is dark but I worry about going blind before the film is finished so I cut all the PNAC stuff. That cuts about an hour off the screen time. And months off of work time. The 911 related portions of it will remain. Assuming I can see, we will make a film dedicated to the lying war architects later. It really does deserve its own film. We already hit the goal but i raised the bar on this one to start financing the next one.



