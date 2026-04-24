90 year old missionary being evicted.

Artemisa Audifrez started life with no mother. Her first home was a railroad boxcar. She had a father who worked for the railroad. He doted on her and gave her everything he was able to. He was taken from her when she was 9. She lived in a foster home that treated her differently because she had brown skin. Even through all of this, God called her to Himself and took her to the mission field. She has no family, and very little money because she spent her life in the mission field. I met her when I was a child and she has been one of the most important people in my life. She inspired me to seek a closer relationship with God because I wanted what she had with Him. She was called to pray for my future wife and did so faithfully for twenty years. She is the one who prayed my wife into the kingdom of God. I love her with my whole heart. We were praying for the opportunity for my wife and children to meet and get to know her. I felt like we were supposed to bring her here. My wife was feeling the same thing. When I reached out to her, I found out she was being evicted. She had been praying to God to show her where she can go and to make a way for her. She was also praying for the opportunity to witness to Native American children and teach them about Jesus. We have found a mission in Oklahoma for delinquent and orphaned native children and they are interested in finding a place for her. We have offered to have her live with us. She wants to live in her own place. We have a 40 foot fifth wheel RV which we bought when we sold our house. My family of 8 lived in it for two years. When the Lord gifted us a home, we gave it to a family of 7 to live in for two years for free while they built a house. It has to be cleaned, painted, and made to work for her as she does not do stairs after 2 surgeries on her feet. We are trying to move her to Oklahoma. It will be her last move. It will cost 1000 dollars to prep the land on our property for the RV so she can live in her own place, but be next to us so she can spend her time with my wife, my children and I. It will cost 600 dollars to replace the stove in the RV. It will cost 500 dollars to move the RV from where it is to the new property. It will cost 300 dollars for cleaning supplies and paint and supplies to repair the inside of the RV. It will cost 2500 to modify it for accessibility for her so that it is not difficult for her (There are stairs in the RV. It will cost 2500 in parts to build a deck around the front of the RV at the door level so she doesn't have stairs to get into the RV. It will cost almost 1000 dollars to rent a truck and bring her and things to Oklahoma. We brought her here after talking to her the first time and showed her the RV and the space we were going to put it. She is excited about it. She knows God will provide. My family already knew her from the stories I have told them for their entire lives. They already loved her before they met her. We want to provide her a place where she has family in her last years like she did in her first years. We need help to see this done. We know that God will provide a way. He has always met our needs. When He calls, he always provides a way for those who are called and obey to complete the calling. This is an opportunity to be used by God in giving to a lady who dedicated her entire life to Him and to starting churches, training pastors and staff, teaching children, and bringing people to know him all over the world. It is time for her last mission trip and her to come to her final home and a family that loves her. If you are feeling led, please give. If not, we know that God will provide. Do not give unless the Lord leads you to. We want all of this to be done in His name and for His glory.