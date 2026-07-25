87-year-old elderly woman in desperate need

I am calling on every compassionate giving loving Christian person I can think of right now. My soon-to-be 87-year-old mother-in-law fell in our home tripping over her own feet, and broke her right ankle a month and a half ago. After spending that long in a rehab facility her insurance no longer would cover any more days so she was sent home. When she was sent home she is wheelchair-bound because she wasn't physically ready but the insurance company refused to cover it any longer for her to stay in the facility where she was getting the necessary help that she needed. Because she now has pens holding her ankle together until her bones heal which we all know is going to be quite some time she can no longer walk on her own. Because she can't walk on her own and it's not capable of maneuvering on crutches because of her physical condition she is now forced to stay in a wheelchair until she does heal. There is no time expectancy as to when she'll be able to walk on her own again. Because she is now wheelchair-bound she is restricted to her home because Florida Medicare does not cover a wheelchair lift or even a stairlift for her to be able to get in and out of the home. We are able to get some modifications done like grab bars for the bathtub and a raised toilet seat but neither one of these will help her be able to get in and out of the home. She needs to have either a wheelchair lift or a stairlift installed so that she can regain her independence and be able to go the necessary places she needs to. We are very low income household and there is no way we can be able to pay for this even with a payment plan. I'm praying bad somehow a miracle will come through and with the help of any donations whatsoever whether it is your time or supplies or help with the money to order the wheelchair lift or stair lift. Right now our family is large. My husband and I currently take care of her my 54 mentally handicapped brother-in-law who is incapable of living on his own and our two children which are so young. I have watched a woman who even know she is elderly and she was very vibrant full of life constantly on the go ready for her next adventure become very withdrawn and lonely because she cannot have her freedom of being able to get in and out of the home for the simplest things like going to the grocery store being able to enjoy her life. My husband is not always around because he has to work and I myself am not able to maneuver a wheelchair up and down stairs to be able to assist her with getting into a vehicle so she can do these things. This woman has bent over backwards opened her home up to myself and my family she has taken care of everybody for so many years that now it's time that somebody takes care of her. It saddens me very deeply that I'm not able to physically help her the way that she needs it I'm a stay-at-home mother and wife my primary duty is to be a caregiver to her my children and my brother-in-law so I have dedicated all of my time to doing so that we are a one income household and that one income is taking care of everybody. My husband is amazing he does everything he can to provide for everybody the money only goes so far when you have such a large family to take care of. I watch him work itself to the Bone everyday to try to take care of it but this is an expense that we did not be coming and with times being as hard as what they have been the last few years the option of having a savings simply was not reality for us. Please any assistance you may be able to provide is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your time and for considering our beautiful family. May God bless you each and every day and keep you safe. Please donate and help with vibrant woman regain her life.