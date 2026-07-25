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82 yr old widow loses everything in fire.

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Montoya

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joshua Montoya

82 yr old widow loses everything in fire.

Help Helen Rebuild After Losing Everything


In March, my 82-year-old aunt, Helen, lost everything in a devastating house fire. The home wasn't just a place to live—it was a part of our family's history. It had been passed down to her by her father, who built the house piece by piece with his own hands over many years. Every room held decades of memories, and inside were priceless family photographs, keepsakes, heirlooms, and treasures that can never be replaced. When the fire happened, all of that was gone in a matter of hours.


To make matters even more heartbreaking, Helen did not have homeowner's insurance. Overnight, she lost nearly everything she owned.


Since the fire, she has been forced to sleep in a car with her nephew and his friend because she has nowhere else to go. At 82 years old, no one should have to face homelessness after such a devastating loss, yet she continues to wake up each day with courage and hope.


As if losing her home wasn't enough, Helen is now facing another difficult challenge. She is involved in a legal dispute regarding her family trust and the ownership of her property. She believes she was misled about documents she signed and is now working through the court system in an effort to regain control of what she believes is rightfully hers. The legal process has brought significant expenses—court costs, attorney fees, and other financial burdens that she simply cannot afford while trying to rebuild her life.


Through every hardship, Helen's faith has remained steadfast. Even after losing her home, her possessions, and facing uncertainty about the future, she continues to trust in God. She believes with all her heart that the Lord never leaves us, even in our darkest moments, and that He will never give us more than we can handle. Her faith has become the foundation that carries her through each new day.


Today, we are asking for your help. Every donation, no matter how small, will go toward helping Helen secure safe housing, purchase basic necessities like clothing and food, cover transportation costs, and pay the legal expenses associated with protecting her property rights.


If you're unable to give, we completely understand. Please consider sharing Helen's story with your family, friends, church, and community. Your prayers, encouragement, and support are just as meaningful.


Thank you for taking the time to read Helen's story and for keeping her in your prayers. We believe that even in the midst of tragedy, kindness and compassion can help restore hope. May God bless each and every one of you for your generosity and your willingness to help a woman who has spent a lifetime giving to others.

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