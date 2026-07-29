81 year old woman tricked out of 225000

Hi: I'm an 81 year old woman.I worked my whole life at different jobs. 27 years at a hospital. 2 of my sons have died. one had blood cancer the other accidental drug overdose. I have 1 son left but he won't help me. I was tricked out $225,000 by a family member. Now I'm falling into debt. I would like to get all my money back somehow. Any amount you give will be appreciated. Thankyou & God Bless.