80-Year-Old, Completely Immobile.

Hello, my name is Steve. Thanks for reading my story. I will keep it brief. About ten years ago I suffered a stroke and am completely immobile. At this stage of my life, I have no family and am completely dependent on the help of neighbors and nearby friends for all tasks. I need around-the-clock care.

Even living a meager lifestyle my savings are down to near zero. I struggle to pay my monthly bills. My strong hope is to move around my apartment and care for myself more. The ability to utilize the listed Evolv Adult EasyStand on daily basis in my apartment will help restore my limbs to a useful level over time. Insurance does not cover an EasyStand. My financial goal is the cost of device at $3,953.00.

Thanks again for taking the time to read my story and deeply appreciate any help you find your heart to give.