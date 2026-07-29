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8 Years Separated: A Father's Fight for Justice

Goal$65,000,000 ARS
Raised$0 ARS

Fundraiser created byGonzalo soto

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gonzalo soto

8 Years Separated: A Father's Fight for Justice

The Destruction of Fatherhood: 8 Years Fighting to Reclaim My Right to Be a Father


For the past 8 years, my fundamental right to be a father has been systematically stripped away. My daughter was taken from me, and since then, an ideological, asymmetrical judicial structure has blocked every single attempt at contact, completely breaking our paternal bond.


In the culture and values I respect, a father is not optional. A father is the protector, the provider, and an irreplaceable pillar in a child's life. This system has not only kept my daughter away from her father's care, but it has also targeted my dignity, my honor, and my position as a man.


I have spent years draining my resources in a broken legal system. Recently, my legal representation had to step down simply because I ran out of funds to sustain this endless bureaucratic war. The system wins when you can no longer afford to fight.


In Argentina, top-tier family law attorneys who can effectively challenge institutional decisions charge between $5,000 and $15,000 USD for a full legal process — and complex cases like mine require sustained representation over months or years. This is not a battle that can be won with a public defender.


I am launching this campaign because I refuse to surrender my fatherhood. I need to rebuild my economic foundation and raise a powerful defense fund to hire an elite legal team that can break through this institutional wall.


Every contribution to this fund will go directly toward:


1. Retaining top-tier legal counsel and specialized experts to fight the restriction of contact in court.

2. Securing the necessary resources to sustain this battle until my position as a father is fully restored.

3. Funding the publication of a book detailing this entire judicial machinery, to expose how the state systematically deconstructs families and robs fathers of their natural roles.


True justice requires strength and resources. I am standing firm to reclaim my stolen family and my honor.


Thank you for standing with me.


---


💡 ALTERNATIVE DONATION METHOD (no fees, no currency restrictions):


You can also support me directly via cryptocurrency — this ensures 100% of your donation reaches me without bank fees, exchange losses, or government restrictions.


Due to Argentina's currency controls and mandatory taxes on international bank transfers, up to 35% of donations received via bank can be lost before they reach me. Crypto donations arrive in full.


USDT (TRC20 network):

TJQweQeNzsE95AnmMeG3Qi1HVLxexQk4oM


If you are unfamiliar with crypto, you can send easily via Binance, Trust Wallet, or any crypto exchange. Make sure to select the TRC20 network when sending.

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