URGENT: 8+ HOUR TRUTH MARATHON ON ILLUMINATI DAY – HELP US RAISE $1,776 FOR THE RUNDOWN LIVE! Your protection from deception. Your forecast into the future.





This Friday, May 1st – the day the elite call “Illuminati Day” – we’re flipping the script. While the powers-that-be mark their calendar, The Rundown Live is going LIVE for over 8 straight hours of unfiltered citizen journalism, breaking news, deep dives, and fearless forecasts you won’t hear anywhere else.





We need YOUR help to hit our $1,776 goal – a number chosen on purpose. 1776 wasn’t just a year… it was the moment free people declared independence from tyranny. Today, we’re declaring independence from corporate media spin, censorship, and deception. Every dollar keeps the signal strong, the mics hot, and the truth flowing.Why The Rundown Live Matters – And Why Kristan T. Harris Is the Voice You Can Trust For over a decade, Kristan T. Harris has been on the front lines as a nationally syndicated investigative journalist, talk radio host, and co-founder of The Rundown Live. He doesn’t just report the news – he lives it, films it, and holds the powerful accountable.





Kenosha Riots & Kyle Rittenhouse Trial (2020-2021): Kristan was boots-on-the-ground in the chaos. His raw citizen journalism footage was played in court and helped exonerate Kyle Rittenhouse. He took the witness stand himself, testifying under oath while mainstream outlets spun the story. Milwaukee Magazine called him one of the most impactful “renegade journalists” of the moment.





Ghislaine Maxwell Trial (NYC, 2021-2022): Kristan covered the trial inside and out. He released the full stenographer transcripts to the public – giving America unprecedented access to witness testimony that the corporate press tried to bury. His work even made waves in Netflix’s Filthy Rich coverage and across independent media.





Kristan has been dubbed the “king of underground journalism” (Barry Cooper) and the “cousin of Alex Jones’ InfoWars media empire” (The New York Times). He’s a former MUFON field investigator, FOIA warrior (releasing 300+ sealed FBI docs on William Cooper), and frequent guest on Infowars, Ground Zero, and The Glenn Beck Program. His work has been cited by CNN, Snopes, Politifact, USA Today, and the Washington Post – not because they agree, but because he gets it right first.The Rundown Live isn’t just a show. It’s a citizen-powered platform covering what others won’t: government corruption, secret societies, UAP disclosure, mind control programs, futurism, holistic truth, and the hidden patterns shaping our world. We’ve been demonetized, deplatformed, and attacked for telling the truth (remember when we called the Wuhan lab leak early?). But we never stopped.





This Friday’s Marathon is our boldest move yet. Expect:

Live headlines and analysis Special guests exposing the elite playbook Deep dives into symbolism, current events, and what’s coming next Your questions answered in real time A full-throated defense of free speech and independent media





The Rundown Live runs on YOU – not advertisers or gatekeepers. Your donation keeps the broadcast independent, the servers running, the equipment upgraded, and the truth uncensored.

GOAL: $1,776

DATE: Friday, May 1st – 8+ Hour LIVE Marathon

TIME: Tune in starting early – details dropping on Rumble, X, and therundownlive.com

Donate now and be part of history.

Link in bio / therundownlive.com/support (or reply “DONATE” for direct link).

$17.76 = One brick in the wall of truth

$76 = Fuel for the fight

$1776 = Full independence mode





Share this. Tag friends. Amplify the signal.

The elite hate when the people unite. On Illuminati Day, let’s show them what real power looks like.





The Rundown Live: Your protection from deception. Your forecast into the future.

Let’s keep the light on. Together. #TheRundownLive #1776Fundraiser #CitizenJournalism #TruthMarathon #May1stLiveKristan T. Harris

Host & Co-Founder, The Rundown Live

@KristanTHarris on X | therundownlive.com





P.S. Every share and donation is a direct strike against censorship. We’re not asking for a handout – we’re inviting you into the resistance. See you Friday. The future is watching.



